Purpose in Power- Career Day

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About this event
Free admission for job seekers, career changers, recent graduates, and women re-entering the workforce. Attendees will have access to resume support, mock interviews, networking opportunities, business spotlights, career resources, and professional development tools. Refreshments and event materials will be provided while supplies last.
Please come with a work-readiness mindset, prepared to learn, connect, grow, and take the next step toward your career goals.
Showcase your business, organization, or services while investing back into the community. Business Spotlights will have the opportunity to connect directly with motivated job seekers, share hiring opportunities, promote services, build visibility, and network with attendees and fellow professionals.
Your participation helps support career resources, event materials, refreshments, and empowerment opportunities for individuals pursuing personal and professional growth.
Please come prepared to engage, inspire, share resources, and represent your business with professionalism and community impact in mind.
Please arrive by 11:30am to set up if possible. Kindly send an email to [email protected] to advise if tables and chairs are needed.
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