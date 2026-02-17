Purrapy inc

Hosted by

Purrapy inc

About this raffle

Purradise Springs Cat Sanctuary "Getaway" Raffles

2 Night stay at Purradise Springs Cat Sanctuary (2 entries)
$10
This includes 2 tickets

"2" Entries to win the 2 night stay. Includes a $50 Gift Card for Ichetucknee Springs State Park

https://ichetuckneesprings.com/

***DOES NOT include airfare or transportation. It is for a 2 night stay ONLY

2 Night stay at Purradise Springs Cat Sanctuary (5 entries)
$25
This includes 5 tickets

"5" Entries to win the 2 night stay. Includes a $50 Gift Card for Ichetucknee Springs State Park

https://ichetuckneesprings.com/


***DOES NOT include airfare or transportation. It is for a 2 night stay ONLY

3 Night stay at Purradise Springs Cat Sanctuary (2 entries)
$10
This includes 2 tickets

"2" Entries to win the 3 night stay. Includes a $50 Gift Card for Ichetucknee Springs State Park

https://ichetuckneesprings.com/


***DOES NOT include airfare or transportation. It is for a 3 night stay ONLY

3 Night stay at Purradise Springs Cat Sanctuary (5 entries)
$25
This includes 5 tickets

"5" Entries to win the 3 night stay. Includes a $50 Gift Card for Ichetucknee Springs State Park

https://ichetuckneesprings.com/


***DOES NOT include airfare or transportation. It is for a 3 night stay ONLY

5 Night stay at Hummingbird Crossing Sparta, TN (2 entries)
$10
This includes 2 tickets

"2" Entries to win the 5 night stay. Includes a $50 Gift Card for Sapori de Napoli Restaurant near by


***DOES NOT include airfare or transportation. It is for a 5 night stay ONLY

5 Night stay at Hummingbird Crossing Sparta, TN (5 entries)
$25
This includes 5 tickets

"5" Entries to win the 5 night stay. Includes a $50 Gift Card for Sapori de Napoli Restaurant near by

https://saporidinapolitn.com/


***DOES NOT include airfare or transportation. It is for a 5 night stay ONLY

Add a donation for Purrapy inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!