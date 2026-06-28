🎟️ Admission to the Purrfect Prizes Pawty

🌮 A delicious Taco & Nacho Bar with desserts and drinks included

🎁 The opportunity to win incredible prizes, including cash, designer purses, electronics, and more!

🎲 Access to all the fun throughout the evening, including:

🐾 Tip Boards

🎨 Paint Sticks

🦆 Lucky Ducks

🎉 Additional games and surprises

❤️ Most importantly, your ticket directly supports Fur All Kittys Cat Rescue and helps provide food, medical care, and loving homes for cats and kittens in need.

Please Note:

• Doors open at 5:00 PM

• Event runs 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

• Winners must be present to claim prizes.

• Must be 18 years or older to attend.