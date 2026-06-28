A pink and white flyer advertises a "Purrfect Prizes Pawty" for "fur all kittys CAT RESCUE" with details about prizes, food, and location, while a black cat peeks from the bottom right corner.
Fur All Kittys Cat Rescue

Hosted by

Fur All Kittys Cat Rescue

About this event

Purrfect Prizes Pawty

1798 Lower Heckman Rd

White Oak, PA 15131, USA

General Admission
$40

🎟️ Admission to the Purrfect Prizes Pawty

🌮 A delicious Taco & Nacho Bar with desserts and drinks included

🎁 The opportunity to win incredible prizes, including cash, designer purses, electronics, and more!

🎲 Access to all the fun throughout the evening, including:

  • 🐾 Tip Boards
  • 🎨 Paint Sticks
  • 🦆 Lucky Ducks
  • 🎉 Additional games and surprises

❤️ Most importantly, your ticket directly supports Fur All Kittys Cat Rescue and helps provide food, medical care, and loving homes for cats and kittens in need.

Please Note:
• Doors open at 5:00 PM
• Event runs 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Winners must be present to claim prizes.
• Must be 18 years or older to attend.

Add a donation for Fur All Kittys Cat Rescue

$

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