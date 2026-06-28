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About this event
🎟️ Admission to the Purrfect Prizes Pawty
🌮 A delicious Taco & Nacho Bar with desserts and drinks included
🎁 The opportunity to win incredible prizes, including cash, designer purses, electronics, and more!
🎲 Access to all the fun throughout the evening, including:
❤️ Most importantly, your ticket directly supports Fur All Kittys Cat Rescue and helps provide food, medical care, and loving homes for cats and kittens in need.
Please Note:
• Doors open at 5:00 PM
• Event runs 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
• Winners must be present to claim prizes.
• Must be 18 years or older to attend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!