GCM Dazzler Booster Club

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GCM Dazzler Booster Club

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Denim & Diamonds Purse Bingo 2025

5735 S Farm-to-Market 565 Rd

Cove, TX 77523, USA

General Admission
$50

1 seat, 1 bingo card book, 1 door prize ticket, & dinner

GA Tables
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 seats, Each with 1 bingo card book, 1 door prize ticket, & dinner

VIP Table
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 seats, Each with 2 bingo card books, 2 door prize tickets, 1 bottle of wine, & dinner

Diamond Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 seats, Each with 3 bingo card books, 3 door prize tickets, 2 bottles of wine, & dinner

Purse Sponsor
$250

Thank you for sponsoring one of our designer purses for the evening! Your name/business will be announced at the event, posted on social media, and included in our Spring Show program.

Bingo Dauber Sponsor
$150

Thank you for sponsoring our bingo daubers for the evening! Your name/business will be announced at the event and included in our Spring Show program.

Dessert Sponsor
$100

Thank you for sponsoring the desserts for the evening! Your name/business will be announced at the event and included in our Spring Show program.

Decorations Sponsor
$500

Thank you for sponsoring our decorations for the evening! Your name/business will be announced at the event, posted on social media, included in our Spring Show program and printed on the back of our Team T-shirts.

Bingo Books Sponsor
$500

Thank you for sponsoring our bingo books for the evening! Your name/business will be announced at the event, posted on social media, included in our Spring Show program and printed on the back of our Team T-shirts.

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