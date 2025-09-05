Denim & Diamonds Purse Bingo 2025

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About this event
$
Cove, TX 77523, USA
1 seat, 1 bingo card book, 1 door prize ticket, & dinner
10 seats, Each with 1 bingo card book, 1 door prize ticket, & dinner
10 seats, Each with 2 bingo card books, 2 door prize tickets, 1 bottle of wine, & dinner
10 seats, Each with 3 bingo card books, 3 door prize tickets, 2 bottles of wine, & dinner
Thank you for sponsoring one of our designer purses for the evening! Your name/business will be announced at the event, posted on social media, and included in our Spring Show program.
Thank you for sponsoring our bingo daubers for the evening! Your name/business will be announced at the event and included in our Spring Show program.
Thank you for sponsoring the desserts for the evening! Your name/business will be announced at the event and included in our Spring Show program.
Thank you for sponsoring our decorations for the evening! Your name/business will be announced at the event, posted on social media, included in our Spring Show program and printed on the back of our Team T-shirts.
Thank you for sponsoring our bingo books for the evening! Your name/business will be announced at the event, posted on social media, included in our Spring Show program and printed on the back of our Team T-shirts.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!