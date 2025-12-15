Purse Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
Meal with a drink and dessert, three bingo cards for each regular game, one dauber and a door prize ticket.
Meal with a drink and dessert, three bingo cards for each regular game, one dauber and a door prize ticket.
Meal with a drink and dessert, three bingo cards for each regular game, one dauber and a door prize ticket.
Meal with a drink and dessert, three bingo cards for each regular game, one dauber and a door prize ticket.
Meal with a drink and dessert, three bingo cards for each regular game, one dauber and a door prize ticket.
Meal with a drink and dessert, three bingo cards for each regular game, one dauber and a door prize ticket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!