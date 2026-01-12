Stay Strong Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Stay Strong Foundation Inc

About this event

Purses for a Purpose Bingo

Central Catholic High School (Historic Gym) 1403 N St Mary's St

San Antonio, TX 78215, USA

Early Bird
$35
Available until Feb 16

👜 Early Bird Purse Bingo Tickets Now Available!

Lock in your spot at our Purse Bingo event at a special early-bird rate and enjoy a fun-filled night for a great cause.


Each Early Bird ticket includes:

✔️ Entry to the event

✔️ 2 sets of bingo cards

✔️ Bingo dauber

✔️ Eligibility to win fabulous purse prizes

✔️ Lunch provided

✔️ An afternoon of fun, friends, and giving back


🎟 Early bird pricing available through February 15 — limited tickets available, so grab yours early!

.*Ticket prices will increase to $40 after February 15th

VIP Reserved Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved, preferred seating.

Each attendee receives:

✔️ Entry to the event

✔️ 2 sets of bingo cards

✔️ Bingo dauber

✔️ Eligibility to win fabulous purse prizes

✔️ Lunch provided

✔️ An afternoon of fun, friends, and giving back

General Entry
$40

Each ticket includes:

✔️ Entry to the event

✔️ 2 sets of bingo cards

✔️ Bingo dauber

✔️ Eligibility to win fabulous purse prizes

✔️ Lunch provided

✔️ An afternoon of fun, friends, and giving back


🎟Online pricing available through March 28th.

.*Ticket prices at the door on the day of the event will be $50

