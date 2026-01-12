Purses for a Purpose Bingo

Hosted by
San Antonio, TX 78215, USA
👜 Early Bird Purse Bingo Tickets Now Available!
Lock in your spot at our Purse Bingo event at a special early-bird rate and enjoy a fun-filled night for a great cause.
Each Early Bird ticket includes:
✔️ Entry to the event
✔️ 2 sets of bingo cards
✔️ Bingo dauber
✔️ Eligibility to win fabulous purse prizes
✔️ Lunch provided
✔️ An afternoon of fun, friends, and giving back
🎟 Early bird pricing available through February 15 — limited tickets available, so grab yours early!
.*Ticket prices will increase to $40 after February 15th
Reserved, preferred seating.
🎟Online pricing available through March 28th.
.*Ticket prices at the door on the day of the event will be $50
