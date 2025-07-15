Purse Bingo at the Coraopolis Elks

designer, purses, such as Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Dooney and Burke, Kate Spade, Bogg Bag and Coach.





With your ticket purchase, you will receive light snacks, iced tea, lemonade, and water.





Our organization will also have auction baskets, 50-50, strip tickets, as well as a few tables with gently used designer purses for sale.





Our proceeds go to help with our veterans activities, women shelter as well as holiday meals for low income families in the area.