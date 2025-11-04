Purse Bingo Sponsorship 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Each ticket includes 10 rounds of bingo, delicious appetizers and a signature cocktail. (Must be 18+ to attend event and 21+ for free cocktail.)
Purse sponsorship includes purchasing a purse or working with Safe Harbor staff to buy a purse for a Bingo round.
Each ticket includes 10 rounds of bingo, delicious appetizers and a signature cocktail. (Must be 18+).
Includes six tickets, one signature cocktail,
appetizers and ten Bingo cards per ticket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!