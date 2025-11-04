Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

Hosted by

Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

About this event

Purse Bingo Sponsorship 2026

231 S Broadway St

Hastings, MI 49058, USA

Individual Ticket/General Admission
$45

Each ticket includes 10 rounds of bingo, delicious appetizers and a signature cocktail. (Must be 18+ to attend event and 21+ for free cocktail.)

Purse Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Purse sponsorship includes purchasing a purse or working with Safe Harbor staff to buy a purse for a Bingo round.

  • Two entrance tickets, one signature cocktail, appetizers and ten Bingo cards per ticket
  • Logo tagged on luxury item

Each ticket includes 10 rounds of bingo, delicious appetizers and a signature cocktail.  (Must be 18+).

Table Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes six tickets, one signature cocktail,

appetizers and ten Bingo cards per ticket.

  • Table acknowledgement
Underwriter
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Large Banner
  • Eight entrance tickets, one signature cocktail, appetizers and ten Bingo cards per ticket
  • One Purse Sponsorship included. (work with Safe Harbor staff on securing purse or luxury item)
  • Your logo tagged on luxury item
  • Your logo in program.
Add a donation for Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!