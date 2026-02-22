Purse for Purpose -March 2026

Each $10 donation receives one entry into the Baker Memorial CME Church Women’s Ministry Purse for Purpose drawing.





Your generous support helps fund women’s ministry programs, fellowship gatherings, outreach efforts, and initiatives that uplift and empower women in our church and community.





💗 Every donation makes a difference

👛 Multiple donations = multiple entries

🙏 Thank you for supporting the Women’s Ministry





Winner will be selected through a random drawing and announced at the conclusion of the donation drive.



