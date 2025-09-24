👜 Purses & Prosecco🥂 Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
Own the spotlight as the premier sponsor of Purses & Prosecco! This exclusive level comes with the prestige of being tied to our Louis Vuitton Raffle Grand Prize.
Perks include:✨ What’s Included:
✨ Only 1 available. If you're going big — this is your moment to shine.
✨ Be the crown jewel of the evening — every eye will be on you when the LV purse comes out!
This glamorous sponsorship puts your brand in the spotlight with our coveted Gucci Raffle Prize. Only one company gets this honor!
Perks include:✨ What’s Included:
✨ When that Gucci bag is raffled off, your name will shine as the brand behind the glam.
🎈Poppin’ in Style because every balloon deserves a little luxury!
As our exclusive Balloon Pop Sponsor, your brand will steal the spotlight with your logo printed on every balloon in the most high-energy game of the night. Guests will purchase balloons for their chance to win the Designer Crossbody Purse grand prize — and every pop builds excitement for your brand!
This sponsorship includes premium exposure throughout the event, both visually and on stage, plus brand placement on signage, social media, and in the event program.
✨ What’s Included:
Be the brand everyone sees right before someone yells BINGO! 🎉 As a Bingo Game Sponsor, your business will be featured front and center during our purse-winning games — with your name shining bright as guests compete to take home a luxury handbag.
You’ll receive:✨ What’s Included:
✨ Only 1 sponsorship available
Make a statement in gold! As a Golden Clutch Sponsor, your brand will shine all evening with premium seating, spotlight moments, and access to all the bubbly benefits.
You’ll receive:✨ What’s Included:
it’s a centerpiece of the event.
Your brand on every guest’s arm — literally! As the exclusive VIP Guest Bag Sponsor, your logo will be printed on all 400+ event bags handed out at check-in, filled with bingo cards, raffle tickets, goodies, and glam.
You’ll receive:
✨ What’s Included:
Everyone loves dessert — and they’ll love you for bringing it! As the exclusive Dessert Sponsor, your brand will be showcased at the sweet spot of the evening.
You’ll receive:
✨ The sweetest way to support the cause — and leave a lasting taste.
Bring the bubbles and the branding with our exclusive Champagne Sponsor level! Your logo will literally be in guests’ hands — and in every toast.
You’ll receive:
✨ Cheers to visibility — every clink is a thank you to your brand.
The drinks are flowing — and your brand is on the menu. As the Signature Sip Sponsor, you’ll get naming rights to a custom cocktail and be celebrated at the bar all night long.
You’ll receive:
Pop, sip, and sparkle! As our Prosecco Lounge Sponsor, your brand will set the tone for the evening inside our exclusive VIP Bar — the first stop for every VIP guest. From the first pour to the final toast, your name will be synonymous with celebration, connection, and community.
Your logo will be featured prominently on VIP bar signage, and digital displays throughout the event.
You’ll receive:
Want to support in a big way with a prize or product? We’re looking for door prize sponsors who want to surprise our guests with fabulous giveaways throughout the evening!
You’ll receive:
✨ Your donation = big smiles, brand love, and community appreciation.
Small bag. Big impact. As a Chic Tote Sponsor, you’ll be the proud backer of one of our fabulous purse prizes — without having to purchase the bag yourself! We'll handle the purse; you enjoy the spotlight.
You’ll receive:
✨ We provide the purse and the promo — you just show up and shine.
Upgrade your impact — and your visibility. As a Luxe Satchel Sponsor, you’ll receive elevated perks and more ways to get noticed during the purse giveaway!
You’ll receive:
✨ A mid-tier investment with high-impact glam.
Go full glam as a Designer Diva Sponsor — with maximum brand visibility and a larger presence at the event. We’ll match your sponsorship with a luxe purse, and your name will be seen by 400+ guests.
You’ll receive:
✨ Your brand deserves a bag moment — and this is it.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!