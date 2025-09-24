The Connector Community Foundation LLC

Hosted by

The Connector Community Foundation LLC

About this event

👜 Purses & Prosecco🥂 Sponsors

6121 Massachusetts Ave

New Port Richey, FL 34653, USA

✨ Couture Crown Sponsor (Louis Vuitton Raffle Sponsor)
$5,000

Own the spotlight as the premier sponsor of Purses & Prosecco! This exclusive level comes with the prestige of being tied to our Louis Vuitton Raffle Grand Prize.

Perks include:What’s Included:

  • 👜 Logo and Name displayed next to the Louis Vuitton purse
  • 📄 Name and logo printed on the purse bingo tracker card (in every guest bag)
  • 🎟 20 VIP Tickets (2 full VIP tables)
  • 👜 20 Louis Vuitton Raffle Tickets and 20 Gucci Raffle Tickets (1 each per guest)
  • 🎁 40 Door Prize Tickets (2 per guest)
  • 🍸 1 Drink Ticket per guest (20 total)
  • 🪑 Priority table placement — best seats in the house
  • 🖥️ Logo on screen during your sponsored raffle moment
  • 🎤 MC shoutout during the game and raffle
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post + Boosted Social Media Ad
  • 🖼️ Logo displayed on table centerpiece
  • 📸 Logo on step & repeat photo backdrop
  • 🍸 Signature cocktail named after your business
  • 🎉 Participation in the Table Décor Competition
  • 🎟️ Recognition as official game sponsor
  • 🖨️ Logo and name printed in the event program
  • 🖥️ Logo/name featured in event slideshow
  • 💌 Social Media Thank You + custom graphic to share
  • 🏷️ Tag on ALL event social media posts
  • 🗣️ 2 minutes to address the audience during the event
  • 🎟 Logo on actual Louis Vuitton raffle tickets
  • 📍 Logo featured on event signage throughout the venue
  • Special recognition in program + slideshow rotation
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout
  • 🥂 VIP early entry for all 20 guests at 5:30 PM



Only 1 available. If you're going big — this is your moment to shine.


✨ Be the crown jewel of the evening — every eye will be on you when the LV purse comes out!

💎 Glam Icon Sponsor (Gucci Raffle Sponsor)
$3,500

This glamorous sponsorship puts your brand in the spotlight with our coveted Gucci Raffle Prize. Only one company gets this honor!

Perks include:What’s Included:

  • 👜 Logo and Name displayed next to the Gucci purse
  • 📄 Name and logo printed on the purse bingo tracker card (in every guest bag)
  • 🎟 10 VIP Tickets (1 full VIP tables)
  • 👜 10 Louis Vuitton Raffle Tickets and 10 Gucci Raffle Tickets (1 each per guest)
  • 🎁 20 Door Prize Tickets (2 per guest)
  • 🍸 1 Drink Ticket per guest (10 total)
  • 🪑 Priority table placement — best seats in the house
  • 🖥️ Logo on screen during your sponsored raffle moment
  • 🎤 MC shoutout during the game and raffle
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post + Boosted Social Media Ad
  • 🖼️ Logo displayed on table centerpiece
  • 🍸 Signature cocktail named after your business
  • 🎉 Participation in the Table Décor Competition
  • 🎟️ Recognition as official game sponsor
  • 🖨️ Logo and name printed in the event program
  • 🖥️ Logo/name featured in event slideshow
  • 💌 Social Media Thank You + custom graphic to share
  • 🎟 Logo on actual Gucci Vuitton raffle tickets
  • 📍 Logo featured on event signage throughout the venue
  • Special recognition in program + slideshow rotation
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor
  • 🥂 VIP early entry for all 20 guests at 5:30 PM




✨ When that Gucci bag is raffled off, your name will shine as the brand behind the glam.

🎈Poppin’ in Style (Balloon Pop Sponsor)
$2,500

🎈Poppin’ in Style because every balloon deserves a little luxury!
As our exclusive Balloon Pop Sponsor, your brand will steal the spotlight with your logo printed on every balloon in the most high-energy game of the night. Guests will purchase balloons for their chance to win the Designer Crossbody Purse grand prize — and every pop builds excitement for your brand!

This sponsorship includes premium exposure throughout the event, both visually and on stage, plus brand placement on signage, social media, and in the event program.

What’s Included:

  • 🎟 5 VIP Tickets (1/2 VIP table)
  • 👜 5 Louis Vuitton Raffle Tickets and 5 Gucci Raffle Tickets (1 each per guest)
  • 🎁 10 Door Prize Tickets (2 per guest)
  • 🍸 1 Drink Ticket per guest (5 total)
  • 🪑 Priority table placement — best seats in the house
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • 🖼️ Logo displayed on every balloon for the game
  • 🎉 Participation in the Table Décor Competition
  • 🖨️ Logo and name printed in the event program
  • 🖥️ Logo/name featured in event slideshow
  • 💌 Social Media Thank You
  • Special recognition in program + slideshow rotation
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor
  • 🥂 VIP early entry for all 5 guests at 5:30 PM


🟣 Bingo Game Sponsor (Platinum Game Sponsor)
$2,000

Be the brand everyone sees right before someone yells BINGO! 🎉 As a Bingo Game Sponsor, your business will be featured front and center during our purse-winning games — with your name shining bright as guests compete to take home a luxury handbag.

You’ll receive:What’s Included:

  • 📄 Name and logo printed on the purse bingo tracker card (in every guest bag)
  • 🎟 10 VIP Tickets (1 full VIP tables)
  • 👜 5 Louis Vuitton Raffle Tickets and 5 Gucci Raffle Tickets (1 each per guest)
  • 🎁 20 Door Prize Tickets (2 per guest)
  • 🍸 1 Drink Ticket per guest (10 total)
  • 🪑 Priority table placement — best seats in the house
  • 🖥️ Logo on screen during bingo games
  • 🎤 MC shoutout during the game and raffle
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • 🖼️ Logo displayed on table centerpiece
  • 🎉 Participation in the Table Décor Competition
  • 🎟️ Recognition as official game sponsor
  • 🖨️ Logo and name printed in the event program
  • 🖥️ Logo/name featured in event slideshow
  • 💌 Social Media Thank You
  • Special recognition in program + slideshow rotation
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor
  • 🥂 VIP early entry for all 10 guests at 5:30 PM




✨ Only 1 sponsorship available

🥇 Golden Clutch Sponsor (Gold Table Sponsor)
$1,250

Make a statement in gold! As a Golden Clutch Sponsor, your brand will shine all evening with premium seating, spotlight moments, and access to all the bubbly benefits.

You’ll receive:What’s Included:

  • 🎟 10 VIP Tickets (1 full VIP tables)
  • 👜 5 Louis Vuitton Raffle Tickets and 5 Gucci Raffle Tickets (1 each per guest)
  • 🎁 20 Door Prize Tickets (2 per guest)
  • 🍸 1 Drink Ticket per guest (10 total)
  • 🪑 Priority table placement — best seats in the house
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • 🖼️ Logo displayed on table centerpiece
  • 🎉 Participation in the Table Décor Competition
  • 🖨️ Logo and name printed in the event program
  • 🖥️ Logo/name featured in event slideshow
  • 💌 Social Media Thank You
  • Special recognition in program + slideshow rotation
  • 🥂 VIP early entry for all 10 guests at 5:30 PM

it’s a centerpiece of the event.

🛍️ Runway Ready Sponsor (VIP Guest Bag Sponsor)
$2,000

Your brand on every guest’s arm — literally! As the exclusive VIP Guest Bag Sponsor, your logo will be printed on all 400+ event bags handed out at check-in, filled with bingo cards, raffle tickets, goodies, and glam.

You’ll receive:

What’s Included:

  • 🎟 5 VIP Tickets (1/2 VIP table)
  • 👜 5 Louis Vuitton Raffle Tickets and 5 Gucci Raffle Tickets (1 each per guest)
  • 🎁 10 Door Prize Tickets (2 per guest)
  • 🍸 1 Drink Ticket per guest (10 total)
  • 🪑 Priority table placement — best seats in the house
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • 🖼️ Logo displayed on table centerpiece
  • 🎉 Participation in the Table Décor Competition
  • 🖨️ Logo and name printed in the event program
  • 🖥️ Logo/name featured in event slideshow
  • 💌 Social Media Thank You
  • Special recognition in program + slideshow rotation
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor
  • 👜 Logo printed on all vip bags
  • 🥂 VIP early entry for all 5 guests at 5:30 PM
  • This is one sponsorship that’s in the bag.
🍬 Sweet Escape Sponsor (Dessert Sponsor)
$1,500

Everyone loves dessert — and they’ll love you for bringing it! As the exclusive Dessert Sponsor, your brand will be showcased at the sweet spot of the evening.

You’ll receive:

  • 🪑 5 General Admission Tickets
  • 🎟 10 Door Prize Tickets
  • 🖥️ Logo featured at the dessert station + slideshow, program, and on-screen
  • 📣 Social media thank you post
  • 🎤 MC shoutout during dessert reveal
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor

✨ The sweetest way to support the cause — and leave a lasting taste.

🍾 Pop, Fizz, Clink Sponsor (Champagne Sponsor)
$1,500

Bring the bubbles and the branding with our exclusive Champagne Sponsor level! Your logo will literally be in guests’ hands — and in every toast.

You’ll receive:

  • 🪑 5 General Admission Tickets
  • 👜 5 Louis Vuitton raffle tickets
  • 👜 5 Gucci raffle tickets
  • 🎟 10 Door Prize Tickets
  • 📣 Social media thank you post
  • 🍸 Signature cocktail name
  • 🍾 Logo printed on all champagne napkins and bottle labels
  • 🖥️ Logo featured in slideshow, program, and signage
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • 🎤 MC shoutout during champagne reveal

✨ Cheers to visibility — every clink is a thank you to your brand.

🍸 Signature Sip Sponsor (Bar Sponsor)
$1,500

The drinks are flowing — and your brand is on the menu. As the Signature Sip Sponsor, you’ll get naming rights to a custom cocktail and be celebrated at the bar all night long.

You’ll receive:

  • 🪑 5 General Admission Tickets
  • 10 Door Prize Tickets
  • 📣 Social media thank you post
  • 🖥️ Name featured in slideshow, program, and signage
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor
  • 🍸 Signature cocktail name
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • ✨ Cheers to visibility — every clink is a thank you✨ Raise a glass — and raise awareness for your brand!
🥂 Prosecco Lounge Sponsor (VIP Bar Sponsor)
$2,000

✨ Description

Pop, sip, and sparkle! As our Prosecco Lounge Sponsor, your brand will set the tone for the evening inside our exclusive VIP Bar — the first stop for every VIP guest. From the first pour to the final toast, your name will be synonymous with celebration, connection, and community.

Your logo will be featured prominently on VIP bar signage, and digital displays throughout the event.

You’ll receive:

  • 🪑 5 General Admission Tickets
  • 10 Door Prize Tickets
  • 📣 Social media thank you post
  • 🖥️ Name featured in slideshow, program, and signage
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor
  • 🍸 Signature cocktail name
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • ✨ Cheers to visibility — every clink is a thank you✨ Raise a glass — and raise awareness for your brand!
🎁 Surprise & Delight Sponsor (Door Prize / In-Kind Sponsor)
$500

Want to support in a big way with a prize or product? We’re looking for door prize sponsors who want to surprise our guests with fabulous giveaways throughout the evening!

You’ll receive:

  • 📣 Recognition when your prize is announced live
  • 📖 Name + logo listed in the event program and slideshow
  • 📸 Social media thank you + sponsor shoutout

✨ Your donation = big smiles, brand love, and community appreciation.

👛 Chic Tote Sponsor (Purse Sponsor – $500)
$500

Small bag. Big impact. As a Chic Tote Sponsor, you’ll be the proud backer of one of our fabulous purse prizes — without having to purchase the bag yourself! We'll handle the purse; you enjoy the spotlight.

You’ll receive:

  • 👜 Company name and logo displayed next to the purse on event signage
  • 📄 Name and logo printed on the purse tracker card (inside every guest bag)
  • 🎟 2 General Admission Tickets
  • 🎟 4 Door Prize Tickets
  • 📣 Social media thank you + custom graphic to share
  • 📖 Name and Logo listed in the printed event program
  • 🖥️ Logo on screen during your sponsored raffle moment
  • 🎤 MC shoutout during the game and raffle
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor
  • Special recognition in program + slideshow rotation

✨ We provide the purse and the promo — you just show up and shine.

👜 Luxe Satchel Sponsor (Purse Sponsor – $750)
$750

Upgrade your impact — and your visibility. As a Luxe Satchel Sponsor, you’ll receive elevated perks and more ways to get noticed during the purse giveaway!

You’ll receive:

  • 👜 Company name and logo displayed next to the purse on event signage
  • 📄 Name and logo printed on the purse tracker card (inside every guest bag)
  • 🎟 3 General Admission Tickets
  • 🎟 6 Door Prize Tickets
  • 📣 Social media thank you + custom graphic to share
  • 📖 Name and Logo listed in the printed event program
  • 🖥️ Logo on screen during your sponsored raffle moment
  • 🎤 MC shoutout during the game and raffle
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor
  • Special recognition in program + slideshow rotation


✨ A mid-tier investment with high-impact glam.

💼 Designer Diva Sponsor (Purse Sponsor – $1,000)
$1,000

Go full glam as a Designer Diva Sponsor — with maximum brand visibility and a larger presence at the event. We’ll match your sponsorship with a luxe purse, and your name will be seen by 400+ guests.

You’ll receive:

  • 👜 Company name and logo displayed next to the purse on event signage
  • 📄 Name and logo printed on the purse tracker card (inside every guest bag)
  • 🎟 5 General Admission Tickets
  • 🎟 10 Door Prize Tickets
  • 📣 Social media thank you + custom graphic to share
  • 📖 Name and Logo listed in the printed event program
  • 🖥️ Logo on screen during your sponsored raffle moment
  • 🎤 MC shoutout during the game and raffle
  • 📣 Featured Facebook Post
  • 💌 Social Media shoutout as sponsor
  • Special recognition in program + slideshow rotation


✨ Your brand deserves a bag moment — and this is it.

Add a donation for The Connector Community Foundation LLC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!