Purses and Purpose: Friendsgiving Co-Ed Bunco (Ages 18+)

2600 Stanley Ln

El Lago, TX 77586, USA

General Admission
$50

-Individual Ticket

-Bunco Card for each round

-Dinner

-1 Fall Drink Ticket

VIP Admission
$100

-Individual VIP Ticket

-Bunco Card for each round

-Dinner

-2 Fall Drink Tickets

-Silver Swag Bag

-Name in the digital Program

Friendship & Fellowship Table Sponsor
$800
-8 Tickets (Private Table)

-Bunco Cards for each round

-Dinner for 8

-1 Fall Drink Tickets per seat

-8 Silver Swag Bags

-Name in the digital Program

-Name on your table

Friendsgiving Feast Sponsor
$1,500
-8 Tickets (Private Table with your business on it)

-Bunco Cards for each round for 8

-Dinner for 8

-2 Fall Drink Tickets per seat

-8 Gold Swag Bags

-Full Page Ad in the Digital Program

-Special Stage Thanks from the stage at the event

Gift of Grace Sponsor
$3,500
This sponsorship will cover a table of 8 for FCA teachers to attend. It is for those who can't attend and would like to be a blessing to the amazing FCA staff!

It comes with:
-Full Page Ad in the Digital Program

-Special Stage Thanks from the stage at the event

-Social Media Shoutout
***THIS DOES NOT COME WITH ADMISSION TICKETS FOR THE SPONSOR***

Golden Harvest Sponsor (Presenting, only 1 available)
$3,500
-8 VIP tickets

-8 sets of Bunco Game cards

-8 Gold Swag Bags

-2 fall drink tickets per seat

-Social media shout-out, full-page digital program listing, special thanks on stage with the ability to address the audience for 2 minutes.

-Front-stage seating

