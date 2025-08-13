Purses and Purpose: Friendsgiving Co-Ed Bunco (Ages 18+)

$
-Individual Ticket
-Bunco Card for each round
-Dinner
-1 Fall Drink Ticket
-Individual VIP Ticket
-Bunco Card for each round
-Dinner
-2 Fall Drink Tickets
-Silver Swag Bag
-Name in the digital Program
-8 Tickets (Private Table)
-Bunco Cards for each round
-Dinner for 8
-1 Fall Drink Tickets per seat
-8 Silver Swag Bags
-Name in the digital Program
-Name on your table
-8 Tickets (Private Table with your business on it)
-Bunco Cards for each round for 8
-Dinner for 8
-2 Fall Drink Tickets per seat
-8 Gold Swag Bags
-Full Page Ad in the Digital Program
-Special Stage Thanks from the stage at the event
This sponsorship will cover a table of 8 for FCA teachers to attend. It is for those who can't attend and would like to be a blessing to the amazing FCA staff!
It comes with:
-Full Page Ad in the Digital Program
-Special Stage Thanks from the stage at the event
-Social Media Shoutout
***THIS DOES NOT COME WITH ADMISSION TICKETS FOR THE SPONSOR***
-8 VIP tickets
-8 sets of Bunco Game cards
-8 Gold Swag Bags
-2 fall drink tickets per seat
-Social media shout-out, full-page digital program listing, special thanks on stage with the ability to address the audience for 2 minutes.
-Front-stage seating
