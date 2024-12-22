Purses For A Purpose 2025

*Includes entry into Purses for a Purpose
*Catered Dinner by Unique Catering
*One Wine Ticket
*7 BINGO games - 14 total BINGO cards to be used however you choose
*Includes entry into Purses for a Purpose
*Catered Dinner by Unique Catering
*One Wine Ticket
*7 BINGO games - 14 total BINGO cards to be used however you choose
Table - 8 Tickets
$640
$5.00 price break per ticket
$5.00 price break per ticket
Extra BINGO cards
$5
Purchase 3 additional BINGO cards for $5.00. Cards will be available for purchase the night of but who wants to stand in line!
Purchase 3 additional BINGO cards for $5.00. Cards will be available for purchase the night of but who wants to stand in line!
Drink Ticket
$7
Drink tickets will be available for purchase. If you would like to pre-order your drink tickets, you can avoid standing in line the night of!
Drink tickets will be available for purchase. If you would like to pre-order your drink tickets, you can avoid standing in line the night of!
50/50 Split Game
$10
This game is available ONLINE ONLY through March 5. A 50/50 Split game is where half of the ticket sales go to the winner and half will go to JLA. Purchase this BINGO card to play for your chance to win a Visa gift card!
This game is available ONLINE ONLY through March 5. A 50/50 Split game is where half of the ticket sales go to the winner and half will go to JLA. Purchase this BINGO card to play for your chance to win a Visa gift card!
Mystery Box - Limited Availability
$25
Looking to test your luck?! Purchase a mystery box (a travel-sized jewelry case) for your chance to win either a Michael Kors purse or a Kate Spade purse. You will pick up your mystery box at Purses for a Purpose.
*Limited availability!!
You will pick up your mystery box at Purses for a Purpose.
Looking to test your luck?! Purchase a mystery box (a travel-sized jewelry case) for your chance to win either a Michael Kors purse or a Kate Spade purse. You will pick up your mystery box at Purses for a Purpose.
*Limited availability!!
You will pick up your mystery box at Purses for a Purpose.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!