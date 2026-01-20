Purses for a Purpose BINGO

Hosted by
About this event
Each ticket includes three bingo cards per round for a chance to win fabulous designer purses, along with heavy appetizers and an open bar for the evening.
~Priority reserved seating for 8
~Advertising on social media before and during the event.
~Each of the 8 players will get three bingo cards per round for a chance to win fabulous designer purses, along with heavy appetizers and an open bar for the evening.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!