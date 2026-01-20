It Starts in the Classroom

Hosted by

It Starts in the Classroom

About this event

Purses for a Purpose BINGO

7979 Bayou Club Blvd

Largo, FL 33777, USA

1 Bingo Babe
$50

Each ticket includes three bingo cards per round for a chance to win fabulous designer purses, along with heavy appetizers and an open bar for the evening.

Designer Dream Team of 8
$500

~Priority reserved seating for 8

~Advertising on social media before and during the event.

~Each of the 8 players will get three bingo cards per round for a chance to win fabulous designer purses, along with heavy appetizers and an open bar for the evening.

Add a donation for It Starts in the Classroom

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!