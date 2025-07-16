Pursuit Boats Silent Auction for Chapman School of Seamanship

Starting bid
Yeti bucket with the Pursuit Boats logo, 2 Pursuit Towels, 2 RTIC 30 oz Tumblers, & 2 Pursuit Hats
Approx. Market Value $250.00
Starting bid
Garmin Quatix 7 Pro Watch with the Pursuit Boats Logo
Approx. Market Value $800.00
Starting bid
Pursuit Backpack with 2 RTIC 30oz Tumblers, & 2 Pursuit Hats, & 1 Garmin inReach Mini 2 (Lightweight and Compact Satellite Communicator, Hiking Handheld)
Approx. Market Value $600.00
Starting bid
Ditch the weight, keep the strength with this strong and lightweight cooler. 76 can capacity & 30% lighter than rotomolded coolers
Approx. Market Value $200.00
Starting bid
11'6" x 34" x 6" Drifter SUP is a high-performance, oversized, large capacity paddleboard designed for fishing. The SUP features a 6” core and 34" wide beam, making it suitable for a rider up to 350lbs. Equipped with Yak Attack base mount that supports fishing rod holders, cup holders & more (not included). Integrated front & rear bungee storage systems, bow mount, 5 stainless steel D-rings & 2 woven handles. D-ring placements allow for attachment of kayak seat (not included). Two paddle straps included that clip onto D-rings for convenient holder for paddle while not in use. Printed fishing ruler on the adjustable touring style paddle for convenient measuring.
Approx. Market Value $500.00, provided by Solstice Watersports
Starting bid
10'6" x 33" x 6" SOLSTICE SUP-YAK is a dual-mode inflatable board designed for both stand-up paddling and seated kayaking. Its UV-resistant, 6” thick core provides excellent rigidity and balance, supporting up to 250 lbs. The SUP-YAK features a convertible seat and paddle system, letting you switch from active touring to relaxed kayaking in seconds—ideal for fitness, leisure, and exploration on all water types. Inflates to a firm 15 PSI for reliable performance wherever the water takes you.
Approx. Market Value $410.00, provided by Solstice Watersports
Starting bid
12'6" x 37" - The Solstice Flare 2 is a high-performance, two-person inflatable kayak ready for flat or whitewater. Built with UV resistant, marine-grade PVC material and a high-pressure, drop-stitch floor, the Flare 2 has a capacity of 460 lbs. Integrated bow and stern spray covers with bungee-tie downs for storage. This kayak includes an adjustable & removable bucket seat so it can be converted and used from a 2-person to a 1-person Kayak. Also includes a removable skeg for ultimate tracking.
Approx. Market Value $705.00, provided by Solstice Watersports
Starting bid
The DEFENDER by ECOXGEAR® is a powerful, waterproof, 10lb portable speaker perfect for outdoor adventures or home use. It boasts a durable design, massive sound, and long playtime. With its versatile features like multiple EQ settings, microphone capabilities, and party lights, the DEFENDER is a true all-in-one speaker.
Approx. Market Value $300.00
Starting bid
Yamaha EF3000iSE Generator
Approx. Market Value $2000.00, provided by Yamaha Motor Co.
Starting bid
Experience the extraordinary allure of The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, Autograph Collection. This historic icon of St. Petersburg, Florida, returns anew to offer guests an enchanting haven that combines a cherished legacy, contemporary refinement, and laid-back sophistication. Relax in waterfront luxury amid two resort pools, an 18-hole championship golf course, a world-class spa, seven distinctive dining concepts, and sophisticated accommodations with inspiring marina and city views.
Approx. Market Value $500.00
Starting bid
Set of Four (4) Crowder Custom Trolling Rods with Embedded Pursuit Logo | 6’ 6” 20-30 lb. E-Series Stand Up w/Slick Butt
Approx. Market Value 360.00 each ($1,440.00 total value)
Starting bid
2 Medium Longneck E-Searider Teardrop Marine Purusit Logo Bean Bags, Salt Waterproof: Built to last in wet corrosive environments. Shock Absorbing, Made in USA 100%. Every product is manufactured in our Florida facility. THICKER. STRONGER. BETTER: Thickest Vinyl. Strongest Thread. Best Zipper.
Approx. Market Value $430.00
Starting bid
Custom Pursuit Design Cornhole Boards
Approx. Market Value $344.00, provided by Smartsource
