Sales closed

Pursuit Boats Silent Auction for Chapman School of Seamanship

Yeti Bucket & More item
Yeti Bucket & More
$100

Starting bid

Yeti bucket with the Pursuit Boats logo, 2 Pursuit Towels, 2 RTIC 30 oz Tumblers, & 2 Pursuit Hats

Approx. Market Value $250.00

Yeti Bucket & More item
Yeti Bucket & More
$100

Starting bid

Yeti bucket with the Pursuit Boats logo, 2 Pursuit Towels, 2 RTIC 30 oz Tumblers, & 2 Pursuit Hats

Approx. Market Value $250.00

Garmin Quatix 7 Pro Watch item
Garmin Quatix 7 Pro Watch
$250

Starting bid

Garmin Quatix 7 Pro Watch with the Pursuit Boats Logo

Approx. Market Value $800.00

Backpack, 2 RTIC Tumblers, 2 Hats, & Garmin inReach Mini 2 item
Backpack, 2 RTIC Tumblers, 2 Hats, & Garmin inReach Mini 2
$150

Starting bid

Pursuit Backpack with 2 RTIC 30oz Tumblers, & 2 Pursuit Hats, & 1 Garmin inReach Mini 2 (Lightweight and Compact Satellite Communicator, Hiking Handheld)

Approx. Market Value $600.00

RTIC Outdoors Pursuit Logo - 52 QT Ultra-Light Cooler item
RTIC Outdoors Pursuit Logo - 52 QT Ultra-Light Cooler
$75

Starting bid

Ditch the weight, keep the strength with this strong and lightweight cooler. 76 can capacity & 30% lighter than rotomolded coolers

Approx. Market Value $200.00

Solstice Drifter Inflatable Paddleboard | 11' 6" item
Solstice Drifter Inflatable Paddleboard | 11' 6"
$200

Starting bid

11'6" x 34" x 6" Drifter SUP is a high-performance, oversized, large capacity paddleboard designed for fishing. The SUP features a 6” core and 34" wide beam, making it suitable for a rider up to 350lbs. Equipped with Yak Attack base mount that supports fishing rod holders, cup holders & more (not included). Integrated front & rear bungee storage systems, bow mount, 5 stainless steel D-rings & 2 woven handles. D-ring placements allow for attachment of kayak seat (not included). Two paddle straps included that clip onto D-rings for convenient holder for paddle while not in use. Printed fishing ruler on the adjustable touring style paddle for convenient measuring.

Approx. Market Value $500.00, provided by Solstice Watersports

Rambler Hybrid SUP-Yak Paddleboard | 10' 6" item
Rambler Hybrid SUP-Yak Paddleboard | 10' 6"
$100

Starting bid

10'6" x 33" x 6" SOLSTICE SUP-YAK is a dual-mode inflatable board designed for both stand-up paddling and seated kayaking. Its UV-resistant, 6” thick core provides excellent rigidity and balance, supporting up to 250 lbs. The SUP-YAK features a convertible seat and paddle system, letting you switch from active touring to relaxed kayaking in seconds—ideal for fitness, leisure, and exploration on all water types. Inflates to a firm 15 PSI for reliable performance wherever the water takes you.

Approx. Market Value $410.00, provided by Solstice Watersports

Flare 1-2 Person Inflatable Kayak | 12' 6" item
Flare 1-2 Person Inflatable Kayak | 12' 6"
$250

Starting bid

12'6" x 37" - The Solstice Flare 2 is a high-performance, two-person inflatable kayak ready for flat or whitewater. Built with UV resistant, marine-grade PVC material and a high-pressure, drop-stitch floor, the Flare 2 has a capacity of 460 lbs. Integrated bow and stern spray covers with bungee-tie downs for storage. This kayak includes an adjustable & removable bucket seat so it can be converted and used from a 2-person to a 1-person Kayak. Also includes a removable skeg for ultimate tracking.

Approx. Market Value $705.00, provided by Solstice Watersports

The DEFENDER Speaker by ECOXGEAR item
The DEFENDER Speaker by ECOXGEAR
$100

Starting bid

The DEFENDER by ECOXGEAR® is a powerful, waterproof, 10lb portable speaker perfect for outdoor adventures or home use. It boasts a durable design, massive sound, and long playtime. With its versatile features like multiple EQ settings, microphone capabilities, and party lights, the DEFENDER is a true all-in-one speaker.

Approx. Market Value $300.00

Yamaha EF3000iSE Generator item
Yamaha EF3000iSE Generator
$500

Starting bid

Yamaha EF3000iSE Generator

Approx. Market Value $2000.00, provided by Yamaha Motor Co.

1 Night Stay at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club Autograph Coll item
1 Night Stay at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club Autograph Coll
$100

Starting bid

Experience the extraordinary allure of The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, Autograph Collection. This historic icon of St. Petersburg, Florida, returns anew to offer guests an enchanting haven that combines a cherished legacy, contemporary refinement, and laid-back sophistication. Relax in waterfront luxury amid two resort pools, an 18-hole championship golf course, a world-class spa, seven distinctive dining concepts, and sophisticated accommodations with inspiring marina and city views.

Approx. Market Value $500.00

4 Crowder Custom Pursuit Logo Trolling Rods item
4 Crowder Custom Pursuit Logo Trolling Rods
$400

Starting bid

Set of Four (4) Crowder Custom Trolling Rods with Embedded Pursuit Logo | 6’ 6” 20-30 lb. E-Series Stand Up w/Slick Butt

Approx. Market Value 360.00 each ($1,440.00 total value)

2 E-Searider Teardrop Marine Pursuit Logo Bean Bags item
2 E-Searider Teardrop Marine Pursuit Logo Bean Bags
$150

Starting bid

2 Medium Longneck E-Searider Teardrop Marine Purusit Logo Bean Bags, Salt Waterproof: Built to last in wet corrosive environments. Shock Absorbing, Made in USA 100%. Every product is manufactured in our Florida facility. THICKER. STRONGER. BETTER: Thickest Vinyl. Strongest Thread. Best Zipper.

Approx. Market Value $430.00

Custom Pursuit Design Cornhole Boards item
Custom Pursuit Design Cornhole Boards
$100

Starting bid

Custom Pursuit Design Cornhole Boards


Approx. Market Value $344.00, provided by Smartsource

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!