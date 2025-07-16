Pursuit Boats Silent Auction for Chapman School of Seamanship

11'6" x 34" x 6" Drifter SUP is a high-performance, oversized, large capacity paddleboard designed for fishing. The SUP features a 6” core and 34" wide beam, making it suitable for a rider up to 350lbs. Equipped with Yak Attack base mount that supports fishing rod holders, cup holders & more (not included). Integrated front & rear bungee storage systems, bow mount, 5 stainless steel D-rings & 2 woven handles. D-ring placements allow for attachment of kayak seat (not included). Two paddle straps included that clip onto D-rings for convenient holder for paddle while not in use. Printed fishing ruler on the adjustable touring style paddle for convenient measuring.



Approx. Market Value $500.00, provided by Solstice Watersports