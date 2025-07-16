Push For A Purpose

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Sign up to be a vendor at the event.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Our Presenting Sponsors receives top billing across all campaign materials and event promotions. This premier level honors a full-circle commitment to awareness, research, and impact—setting the pace for others to follow.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
A powerful investment in progress. This sponsorship level directly fuels research, outreach, and caregiver support. “The Cure” sponsors are prominently featured and celebrated for being at the heart of our mission.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This level is perfect for businesses, families, or groups who want to make a meaningful impact while staying engaged throughout the campaign. Sponsors receive recognition across multiple platforms and help grow the grassroots movement behind the 10.10 Challenge.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
For those ready to flex their generosity and help spread the word. “Pump It Up” sponsors support key awareness activities and receive spotlight recognition in our lead-up to October 10. Limited to 10 sponsors.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Show your support and join the movement. Push-Up Warrior sponsors are proudly recognized online for helping us push toward a cure.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing