Put Your Brand in Motion with Synergy – Semi-Truck Logo Sponsorships (2025 and Beyond)

Placement: Top center of the back doors – the most prominent and visible spot Size: Full panel (approx. 3 ft x 4 ft) Includes: Logo displayed on Synergy’s semi-truck for the full 2025–2028 seasons Logo featured on Synergy website homepage Logo on event banners at our March Showcase and fundraisers Vendor table at our March Showcase event

Placement: Top center of the back doors – the most prominent and visible spot Size: Full panel (approx. 3 ft x 4 ft) Includes: Logo displayed on Synergy’s semi-truck for the full 2025–2028 seasons Logo featured on Synergy website homepage Logo on event banners at our March Showcase and fundraisers Vendor table at our March Showcase event

More details...