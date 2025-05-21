Put Your Brand in Motion with Synergy – Semi-Truck Logo Sponsorships (2025 and Beyond)
Community Name Sponsor
$300
Placement: Name-only listing on a dedicated “Community Supporters” section of the Synergy semi-truck
Silver Sponsor
$750
Placement: Lower section of the back doors
Size: Small (approx. 12 in x 18 in)
Includes:
Logo displayed on Synergy’s semi-truck for the full 2025–2028 seasons
One-time social media shoutou
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
Placement: Mid-section of the back doors
Size: Medium (approx. 2 ft x 3 ft)
Includes:
Logo displayed on Synergy’s semi-truck for the full 2025–2028 seasons
Listing on Synergy website “Sponsors” page
Logo on event sponsor banner
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Placement: Top center of the back doors – the most prominent and visible spot
Size: Full panel (approx. 3 ft x 4 ft)
Includes:
Logo displayed on Synergy’s semi-truck for the full 2025–2028 seasons
Logo featured on Synergy website homepage
Logo on event banners at our March Showcase and fundraisers
Vendor table at our March Showcase event
Add a donation for Synergy Indoor
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!