Put Your Business on the $10,000 Bounty Truck

About this event
For just $299, your 12" x 18" logo will be professionally wrapped on our truck with full design and installation included. This premium placement guarantees months of high-visibility exposure everywhere our truck goes—turning daily drives into nonstop advertising for your brand. Even better, your sponsorship directly fuels My First Keys, helping local youth earn their learner’s permits, driver’s licenses, and first set of keys.
For just $199, your 8.5" x 11" logo will be professionally wrapped on our truck with design and installation included. This standard placement provides months of high-visibility exposure everywhere our truck travels—putting your brand in front of thousands of eyes on the road. Even better, your sponsorship directly fuels My First Keys, helping local youth earn their learner’s permits, driver’s licenses, and first set of keys.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!