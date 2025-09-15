Putnam County BFKS 2026

1895 E 4th St

Ottawa, OH 45875

Event Sponsor
$2,000

Name AND logo on our Bowl For Kids’ Sake t-shirts AND on the table signs at Highland Lanes 

NEW! Space reserved for your company’s promotional material 

NEW! Complimentary access to Golf For Kids’ Sake online auction 

Sponsorship publicized in our newsletter and social media 

Send two teams of 4 bowlers each – team registration on back 

Email [email protected] with logo and team information, if sending teams (names and t-shirt sizes)

Shift Sponsor
$1,000

Name AND logo on our Bowl For Kids’ Sake t-shirts AND on the table signs at Highland Lanes 

Sponsorship publicized in our newsletter and social media 

Send one team of 4 bowlers – team registration on back

Email [email protected] with logo and if sending a team, team information (names and t-shirt sizes)

Bowling Team
$300

Send one team of 4 bowlers - team registration on back 

Each bowler will receive a FREE Bowl For Kids’ Sake t-shirt and a ticket for a door prize 

Enjoy FREE pizza and pop!
Email names and t-shirt sizes to [email protected]

Lane Sponsor
$200

Name on the table signs at Highland Lanes

LITTLE Sponsor
$100

A child in our program will get to bowl for free and enjoy pizza and pop! 

Team - Battle of the First Responders
$300

Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]

Team - Battle of the Banks
$300

Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]

Team - Battle of the Businesses & Service Clubs
$300

Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]

Raffle
$1

1 Ticket

Raffle
$5

6 Tickets

Raffle
$20

25 Tickets

Raffle
$10

10 Tickets

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters Of West Central Ohio Inc

$

