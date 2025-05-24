1st Sgt. Burdett W. Loucks, Jr. Detachment 876 Marine Corps League

1st Sgt. Burdett W. Loucks, Jr. Detachment 876 Marine Corps League

Putnam County’s 1st Annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament

1715 Moseley Ave

Palatka, FL 32177, USA

Single Player
$75

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

4 Player Team
$300

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.

Presenting Sponsor
$4,000

• Signage at the check-in booth, lunch and dinner • Recognition and inclusion in event social media for 30 days • Ability to have tent or table set up in registration area • 8-entrants (two teams) to the tournament which includes lunch, and post

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

• Signage at the check-in booth and lunch and dinner • Recognition and inclusion in event social media for 15 days • 4-entrants (one team) to the tournament which includes lunch, and post

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

• Signage at the check-in booth, lunch and dinner • Recognition and inclusion in event social media for 10 days • 2-entrants to the tournament which includes lunch, and post tournament

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

• Signage at the check-in booth, lunch and dinner • Recognition and inclusion in event social media for 5 days

GOLF CART FLEET SPONSOR
$1,500

• Signs on the outside of the Golf Carts with your logo

LUNCH / DINNER SPONSOR
$750

• Signage at the check-in booth and at table for lunch and dinner

BEVERAGE CART SIGN SPONSOR
$500

• Signs on the outside of the beverage Cart with your logo

1-HOLE SIGN SPONSOR
$100

• Sign at one hole on the course with your logo

1-HOLE TENT SPONSOR
$1,000

• Sign at one hole on the course with your logo • Tent/Table at one hole on the course where you can interact with the golfers

