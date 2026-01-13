Hosted by

Putnam General Hospital Foundation

About this event

Putnam's Golden Gala

118 N Jefferson Ave

Eatonton, GA 31024, USA

Individual Tickets
$125

Enjoy an elegant evening at Putnam’s Golden Gala 2026 while supporting the Putnam General Hospital Foundation.
Each individual ticket includes:

  • Admission for one guest
  • Seated dinner and catering by Lake Country’s Kersey
  • Entertainment and a night of celebration
  • The opportunity to directly support local healthcare in Putnam County

Dress to impress and join us for a golden night for a golden cause!

Table Sponsor
$2,500

Show your support for local healthcare while enjoying an unforgettable evening at Putnam’s Golden Gala 2026.

Each Table Sponsor package includes:

  • Reserved table seating for 10 guests
  • Dinner and entertainment for your guests plus 2 drink tickets per guest
  • Recognition in event advertisements
  • Recognition on social media
  • A meaningful opportunity to support the Putnam General Hospital Foundation

Perfect for businesses or organizations looking to give back while enjoying a premier community event.

Event Sponsor
$7,500

As an Event Sponsor, your organization will receive premier visibility and recognition while helping make Putnam’s Golden Gala 2026 possible.

This top-level sponsorship includes:

  • Reserved table seating for 10 guests
  • Dinner and entertainment for your guests plus 2 drink tickets per guest
  • Prominent recognition in all event advertisements
  • Prominent recognition on social media
  • Recognition during the event program
  • A leading role in supporting local healthcare in our community

Ideal for organizations seeking maximum impact, visibility, and community goodwill.

Add a donation for Putnam General Hospital Foundation

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