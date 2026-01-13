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About this event
Enjoy an elegant evening at Putnam’s Golden Gala 2026 while supporting the Putnam General Hospital Foundation.
Each individual ticket includes:
Dress to impress and join us for a golden night for a golden cause!
Show your support for local healthcare while enjoying an unforgettable evening at Putnam’s Golden Gala 2026.
Each Table Sponsor package includes:
Perfect for businesses or organizations looking to give back while enjoying a premier community event.
As an Event Sponsor, your organization will receive premier visibility and recognition while helping make Putnam’s Golden Gala 2026 possible.
This top-level sponsorship includes:
Ideal for organizations seeking maximum impact, visibility, and community goodwill.
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