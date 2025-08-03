Putt Away Cancer Foundation

Hosted by

Putt Away Cancer Foundation

Putt Away Cancer Foundation Sponsorship and Ads

Legacy Sponsor
$5,000
  • Reserved Table for 8
  • Half-page Ad in printed program
  • Logo on signage and event screens
  • Acknowledgment during the program
  • Website + social media recognition

On the summary page, if you opt out of any further contribution, go to the drop-down box and select "other."

Foundation Sponsor
$2,500
  • VIP Table for 4 guests
  • VIP Thank-you gift
  • Logo in printed program and on website
  • 4 social media mentions
  • Verbal acknowledgment during program

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
  • 2 VIP Banquet Tickets
  • VIP Thank-you gift
  • Logo in printed program and on website
  • Social media recognition before the event

Hope Sponsor
$500
  • Reserved seats for 2
  • Name listed in event program
  • Social media mention

