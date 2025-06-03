Putt Fore Patriots Mini Golf Event

580 E Cuyahoga Falls Ave

Akron, OH 44310, USA

Golf & Lunch - 1 person
$30

Golf and lunch for one guest

Lunch Only - 1 person
$20

Lunch only for one guest

Foursome Team
$120

Golf and lunch for your foursome team

Cadet Sponsor
$100

Hole Sponsor - yard sign at event

Private Sponsor
$150

Flag Sponsor - Name on hole flag to keep after event

Sergeant Sponsor
$250

Sponsor a team from one of the shelters to play - Valor Home, Freedom House, Honor Home

Lieutenant Sponsor
$250

Program Sponor - name and logo on front cover of program

Captain Sponsor
$500

Scorecard Sponsor - name and logo on all scorecards- Includes a foursome team

Lieutenant Major Sponsor
$500

Beverage Sponsor - soda, water, and juice for event-- Includes a foursome team

Major Sponsor
$1,000

Welcome Sponsor - welcome banner with name and logo to hang at Station 300 and American Legion--Includes a foursome team

Colonel Sponsor
$1,000

Ball Sponsor - name printed on golf balls -- Includes a foursome team

General Sponsor
$1,500

Lunch Sponsor - Thank you banner with name and logo to hang at American Legion--Includes a foursome team

