PUT/Team Greater Cleveland Fundraiser

VIP Event Experience:

Reserved Table: A designated table with a "Reserved for [Company/Family Name]" sign.

8 Entry Tickets (Includes dinner & music).

2 Drink Tickets Per Person

Commemorative Gift: One (1) Official Team Greater Cleveland Challenge Coin per person!

Premium Digital Feature: Includes the 30-second promotional video slot on all digital signage in the Zone Car Lounge and Memorial Hall ($100 Value).

Traveling Recognition: Your company logo or family name displayed on the Team Support Trailer , which travels with us the whole journey! Cleveland to NJ, the 300-mile journey from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. and back home!