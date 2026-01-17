PUT/Team Greater Cleveland Fundraiser

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About this event
Save $15! Reserved table for eight. Each ticket includes dinner & one (1) drink ticket!
Limited number of tables available!
VIP Event Experience:
Only TWO available!
The ultimate show of support for our fallen heroes.
VIP Event Experience:
Only ONE available!
We will display your company logo or family name as a still image/text for 10 seconds per cycle on digital signage throughout the Zone Car Lounge and Memorial Hall for the duration of the event!
Promotional video (up to 30 seconds per cycle, with or without audio) for your company or cause on digital signage throughout the Zone Car Lounge and Memorial Hall for the duration of the event!
Our Exclusive Coin for the 30th Anniversary of the Police Unity Tour.
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Add shipping below!
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We will be using USPS Flat Rate and charging one price no matter how many items are ordered!
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