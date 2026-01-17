Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association

Hosted by

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association

About this event

PUT/Team Greater Cleveland Fundraiser

1303 W 58th St

Cleveland, OH 44102, USA

VIP Table
$145

Save $15! Reserved table for eight. Each ticket includes dinner & one (1) drink ticket!


Limited number of tables available!

The Guardian Package
$500

VIP Event Experience:

    • Reserved Table: A designated table with a "Reserved for [Company/Family Name]" sign.
    • 8 Entry Tickets (Includes dinner & music).
    • 2 Drink Tickets Per Person
  • Commemorative Gift: One (1) Official Team Greater Cleveland Challenge Coin per person!
  • Premium Digital Feature: Includes the 30-second promotional video slot on all digital signage in the Zone Car Lounge and Memorial Hall ($100 Value).
  • Traveling Recognition: Your company logo or family name displayed on the Team Support Trailer, which travels with us the whole journey! Cleveland to NJ, the 300-mile journey from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. and back home!
  • Live Recognition: Verbal recognition by the DJ during the peak of the event as a premier sponsor.

Only TWO available!

The Legacy Package
$750

The ultimate show of support for our fallen heroes.

VIP Event Experience:

    • Reserved Table: A designated table with a "Reserved for [Company/Family Name]" sign.
    • 8 Entry Tickets (Includes dinner & music).
    • 3 Drink Tickets Per Person
  • Commemorative Gifts:
    • One (1) Official Team Greater Cleveland Challenge Coin per person!
    • One (1) Official Team Greater Cleveland T-Shirt per person!
  • Premium Digital Feature: Includes the 30-second promotional video slot on all digital signage in the Zone Car Lounge and Memorial Hall ($100 Value).
  • Traveling Recognition: Your company logo or family name displayed on the Team Support Trailer, which travels with us the whole journey! Cleveland to NJ, the 300-mile journey from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. and back home!
  • Live Recognition: Verbal recognition by the DJ during the peak of the event as a premier sponsor.

Only ONE available!

Digital Advertisement/Family Sponsorship (Static Feature)
$50

We will display your company logo or family name as a still image/text for 10 seconds per cycle on digital signage throughout the Zone Car Lounge and Memorial Hall for the duration of the event!

Digital Sponsorship (Video)
$100

Promotional video (up to 30 seconds per cycle, with or without audio) for your company or cause on digital signage throughout the Zone Car Lounge and Memorial Hall for the duration of the event!

TGC Challenge Coin item
TGC Challenge Coin
$20

Our Exclusive Coin for the 30th Anniversary of the Police Unity Tour.


Add shipping below!

TGC Shirt item
TGC Shirt
$20

Add shipping below!

TGC Hoodie item
TGC Hoodie
$30

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Shipping item
Shipping
$12

We will be using USPS Flat Rate and charging one price no matter how many items are ordered!

Add a donation for Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association

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