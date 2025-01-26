eventClosed

Puttin' Fore Paws Sponsorships

93 Country Club Dr

Downingtown, PA 19335, USA

Putting Green Sponsor
$5,000
Your information on signage on the putting green, your information on signage throughout the event, your information on the banner displayed during dinner, business / name tags on social media platforms, and your business name announced during the event.
Bag Drop Sponsor
$2,500
Your information on signage at the bag drop, your information on signage throughout the event, your information on a banner displayed during dinner, and business name tags on social media platforms.
Hole Sponsor
$2,000
Your information on signage at your chosen hole, your information on signage throughout the event, and your information on a banner displayed during dinner.
Cart Sponsor
$1,500
Your information on signage attached to a golf cart and your information on signage throughout the event.
Raffle Sponsor
$1,000
Your information on signage throughout the event and a business card in each raffle basket or item that you sponsor.
Friends of R2R Sponsorship
$500
Your business name and information on signage throughout the event.

