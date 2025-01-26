Puttin' Fore Paws Sponsorships

Your information on signage on the putting green, your information on signage throughout the event, your information on the banner displayed during dinner, business / name tags on social media platforms, and your business name announced during the event.
Your information on signage on the putting green, your information on signage throughout the event, your information on the banner displayed during dinner, business / name tags on social media platforms, and your business name announced during the event.
Bag Drop Sponsor
$2,500
Your information on signage at the bag drop, your information on signage throughout the event, your information on a banner displayed during dinner, and business name tags on social media platforms.
Your information on signage at the bag drop, your information on signage throughout the event, your information on a banner displayed during dinner, and business name tags on social media platforms.
Hole Sponsor
$2,000
Your information on signage at your chosen hole, your information on signage throughout the event, and your information on a banner displayed during dinner.
Your information on signage at your chosen hole, your information on signage throughout the event, and your information on a banner displayed during dinner.
Cart Sponsor
$1,500
Your information on signage attached to a golf cart and your information on signage throughout the event.
Your information on signage attached to a golf cart and your information on signage throughout the event.
Raffle Sponsor
$1,000
Your information on signage throughout the event and a business card in each raffle basket or item that you sponsor.
Your information on signage throughout the event and a business card in each raffle basket or item that you sponsor.
Friends of R2R Sponsorship
$500
Your business name and information on signage throughout the event.
Your business name and information on signage throughout the event.