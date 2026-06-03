Puttin in Paradise Merchandise

The Gildan Soft style tee delivers everyday comfort with long-lasting quality. Crafted from lightweight ring spun cotton and reinforced with double-stitched hems, it stays soft, keeps its shape, and holds up through repeat washes. Whether worn on its own or customized for events, branding, or resale, Gildan 6400 is a dependable choice that works in any setting.

Solid colors are 100% ring-spun cotton

Sport Grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester

All Heather colors are 65% polyester, 35% cotton

Fabric weight: 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²)

Regular fit

Tubular construction

Shoulder-to-shoulder taping

Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center

Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala

Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.