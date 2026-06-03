Puttin in Paradise, Inc.

Offered by

Puttin in Paradise, Inc.

About this shop

Puttin in Paradise Merchandise

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

The Gildan Soft style tee delivers everyday comfort with long-lasting quality. Crafted from lightweight ring spun cotton and reinforced with double-stitched hems, it stays soft, keeps its shape, and holds up through repeat washes. Whether worn on its own or customized for events, branding, or resale, Gildan 6400 is a dependable choice that works in any setting.

  • Solid colors are 100% ring-spun cotton
  • Sport Grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
  • All Heather colors are 65% polyester, 35% cotton
  • Fabric weight: 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²)
  • Regular fit
  • Tubular construction
  • Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
  • Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
  • Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala

Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.

T-shirts XXL item
T-shirts XXL
$28

The Gildan Soft style tee delivers everyday comfort with long-lasting quality. Crafted from lightweight ring spun cotton and reinforced with double-stitched hems, it stays soft, keeps its shape, and holds up through repeat washes. Whether worn on its own or customized for events, branding, or resale, Gildan 6400 is a dependable choice that works in any setting.

  • Solid colors are 100% ring-spun cotton
  • Sport Grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
  • All Heather colors are 65% polyester, 35% cotton
  • Fabric weight: 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²)
  • Regular fit
  • Tubular construction
  • Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
  • Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
  • Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala

Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.

Flat Brim Snap Back item
Flat Brim Snap Back
$30

Talk about a stylish must-have! With its high profile and green undervisor, the hat is a great accessory to add to any collection. Thanks to its cotton twill material, the cap is breathable, durable, and resistant to wrinkling. Create your best embroidery designs now and add the Flat Bill Cap to your store or your own wardrobe!

  • 100% cotton twill
  • Structured, five-panel, high-profile cap
  • Green undervisor
  • Sewn eyelets
  • Snapback closure
  • Head circumference: 21.63″–23.63″ (55 cm–60 cm)
  • Blank product sourced from Vietnam or Bangladesh
0
Baseball Hat item
Baseball Hat
$25

Our 5 panel cap is a time-tested favorite. With a structured front panel, it offers a clean, crisp canvas for print and embroidery. The cap has a popular mid-profile fit with an adjustable snap closure for a snug shape. Its slightly curved visor adds a classic look, and a matching undervisor and sweatband give it a cohesive, professional finish—built for bold and clean designs.

  • 65% polyester, 35% cotton
  • Mid-profile, contoured fit with a structured, firm front panel
  • 6 sewn eyelets for breathability
  • Adjustable plastic snap closure for a secure fit
  • Matching fabric undervisor and sweatband
  • Blank product sourced from China and Myanmar
0
Classic Dad Hat item
Classic Dad Hat
$25

The Classic Dad Hat | Yupoong 6245CM is crafted from 100% cotton twill, featuring an unstructured, low-profile crown for a relaxed fit. An adjustable buckle strap and pre-curved visor make this Yupoong dad hat easy to wear and style. Whether you’re going for subtle logos or bold graphics, the Yupoong classic dad hat is the ideal base for custom embroidery and laid-back branding.

  • 100% chino cotton twill
  • Green Camo color is 35% chino cotton twill, 65% polyester
  • Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile
  • 6 embroidered eyelets
  • 3 ⅛” (7.6 cm) crown
  • Adjustable strap with antique buckle
  • Blank product sourced from Vietnam or Bangladesh
0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!