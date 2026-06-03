Puttin in Paradise Merchandise

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The Gildan Soft style tee delivers everyday comfort with long-lasting quality. Crafted from lightweight ring spun cotton and reinforced with double-stitched hems, it stays soft, keeps its shape, and holds up through repeat washes. Whether worn on its own or customized for events, branding, or resale, Gildan 6400 is a dependable choice that works in any setting.
Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.
The Gildan Soft style tee delivers everyday comfort with long-lasting quality. Crafted from lightweight ring spun cotton and reinforced with double-stitched hems, it stays soft, keeps its shape, and holds up through repeat washes. Whether worn on its own or customized for events, branding, or resale, Gildan 6400 is a dependable choice that works in any setting.
Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.
Talk about a stylish must-have! With its high profile and green undervisor, the hat is a great accessory to add to any collection. Thanks to its cotton twill material, the cap is breathable, durable, and resistant to wrinkling. Create your best embroidery designs now and add the Flat Bill Cap to your store or your own wardrobe!
Our 5 panel cap is a time-tested favorite. With a structured front panel, it offers a clean, crisp canvas for print and embroidery. The cap has a popular mid-profile fit with an adjustable snap closure for a snug shape. Its slightly curved visor adds a classic look, and a matching undervisor and sweatband give it a cohesive, professional finish—built for bold and clean designs.
The Classic Dad Hat | Yupoong 6245CM is crafted from 100% cotton twill, featuring an unstructured, low-profile crown for a relaxed fit. An adjustable buckle strap and pre-curved visor make this Yupoong dad hat easy to wear and style. Whether you’re going for subtle logos or bold graphics, the Yupoong classic dad hat is the ideal base for custom embroidery and laid-back branding.
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