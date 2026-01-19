Hosted by

Butler County Veterans In Need Fund

About this event

Putting Fore Patriots Sponsorships

255 Isle Rd

Butler, PA 16001, USA

Patriot Sponsorship
$1,000

3x5 banner, recognition during opening ceremony, yard sign on tee box, social media promotion, BCVIN website presence, event flyers and radio interviews. Logo on event apparel. 1 foursome included.

Blue sponsor
$500

Yard sign on tee box, social media promotion, BCVIN website presence, large text on event apparel.

White sponsor
$250

Small signage on fairway, social media promotion, BCVIN website presence, medium text on event apparel

Red sponsor
$150

Social media promotion, small text on event apparel.

Hole sponsor
$100

Drawn at random, hole sign, half pin flag

Add a donation for Butler County Veterans In Need Fund

$

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