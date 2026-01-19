Putting Fore Patriots Sponsorships

About this event
3x5 banner, recognition during opening ceremony, yard sign on tee box, social media promotion, BCVIN website presence, event flyers and radio interviews. Logo on event apparel. 1 foursome included.
Yard sign on tee box, social media promotion, BCVIN website presence, large text on event apparel.
Small signage on fairway, social media promotion, BCVIN website presence, medium text on event apparel
Social media promotion, small text on event apparel.
Drawn at random, hole sign, half pin flag
$
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