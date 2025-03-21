Valley Professionals Community Health Center Inc

Valley Professionals Community Health Center Inc

Putting Health First Golf Scramble

7951 E State Rd 47

Waveland, IN 47989, USA

5 for $20 Mulligans
$20

Move up a Tee
$5

1 per person

Wheel of Fortune
$5

A chance to spin the wheel

Team of Four
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each ticket includes:
- Gift
- Cart
- Meal
- Beverages

Driving Range Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Exclusive logo placement on driving range signage.
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Hole sponsorship
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a promotional table at the event.

Cart Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Exclusive logo placement on all golf carts
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a promotional table at the event.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a promotional table at the event.

Refreshment Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with option to host a promotional table at the event.

Scoreboard Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Exclusive logo placement on the scoreboard
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a promotional table at the event.

Award Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Exclusive logo placement at skill contests and holes.
+ Logo placement on all awards
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a promotional table at the event.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Hole sponsorship includes a sign recognizing your sponsorship and gives businesses the option to host a promotional table at the golf scramble

