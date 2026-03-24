Valley Professionals Community Health Center Inc

Hosted by

Valley Professionals Community Health Center Inc

About this event

Putting Health First Golf Scramble 2026

3500 S 7th St

Terre Haute, IN 47802, USA

Breakfast Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four 

+ Exclusive breakfast logo placement 

+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media 

+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with option to host a 

promotional table at the event. 

Eagle Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media 

+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a 

promotional table at the event. 

Birdie Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four 

+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media 

+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a 

promotional table at the event.

Driving Range Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Exclusive logo placement on driving range signage.
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Hole sponsorship
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a promotional table at the event.

Cart Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Exclusive logo placement on all golf carts
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a promotional table at the event.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a promotional table at the event.

Refreshment Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with option to host a promotional table at the event.

Scoreboard Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Exclusive logo placement on the scoreboard
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a promotional table at the event.

Award Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

+ One team of four
+ Exclusive logo placement at skill contests and holes.
+ Logo placement on all awards
+ Recognition on sponsorship banner & social media
+ Exclusive hole sponsorship with the option to host a promotional table at the event.

Team of Four & Hole Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each ticket includes:
- Gift
- Cart
- Meal
- Beverages


Hole sponsorship includes a sign recognizing your sponsorship and gives businesses the option to host a promotional table at the golf scramble

Team of Four
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each ticket includes:
- Gift
- Cart
- Meal
- Beverages

Hole Sponsor
$250

Hole sponsorship includes a sign recognizing your sponsorship and gives businesses the option to host a promotional table at the golf scramble

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Add a donation for Valley Professionals Community Health Center Inc

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