Putts 4 Pets 2025

1400 Lovers Ln

Perkins, OK 74059, USA

Single Player
$100

Registration includes 1 round of golf with cart, lunch and goody bag

Team of 4
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration includes 1 round of golf with cart, lunch and goody bag

Team of 4 + Hole Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration includes 1 round of golf with cart, lunch and goody bag PLUS company logo/signage on course.

Great Dane Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four players (tee off on first hole); Lunch; Full color logo on event signage; Three hole sponsor signs; Recognition at lunch; Social Media recognition.

Labrador Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four players (tee off on 10th hole); Lunch;Two hole sponsor signs; Recognition at lunch; Social Media recognition.

Boxer Sponsor
$1,000

Four players; Lunch;One hole sponsor sign; Recognition at lunch; Social Media recognition.

Beagle Sponsor
$500

Four players; Lunch; One hole sponsor sign; Recognition at lunch.

Chihuahua Sponsor
$100

One hole sponsor sign

