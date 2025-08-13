Putts 4 Pets 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Registration includes 1 round of golf with cart, lunch and goody bag
Registration includes 1 round of golf with cart, lunch and goody bag
Registration includes 1 round of golf with cart, lunch and goody bag PLUS company logo/signage on course.
Four players (tee off on first hole); Lunch; Full color logo on event signage; Three hole sponsor signs; Recognition at lunch; Social Media recognition.
Four players (tee off on 10th hole); Lunch;Two hole sponsor signs; Recognition at lunch; Social Media recognition.
Four players; Lunch;One hole sponsor sign; Recognition at lunch; Social Media recognition.
Four players; Lunch; One hole sponsor sign; Recognition at lunch.
One hole sponsor sign
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!