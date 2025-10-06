Hosted by

Humane Society of Stillwater

Putts 4 Pets 2025 Online Auction

1710 S Main St, Stillwater, OK 74074, USA

Doggone Good Basket
$50

Starting bid

by Blake Stevison/Edward Jones


Small/Medium Dog Bed

Medium Harness

Travel Water Cup

Food Bowl

Toys and Goodies

Cat Mom Era Basket
$50

Starting bid

Cat Bed

2 Kitchen Towels

Chip Clips

Cup

Stickers

Keychain

Zip Bag

Notepad

Tote

Decor Signs

XL T-Shirt

XL Sweatshirt

Cat Treats

Hat

Ultimate Doggo Parent Basket
$50

Starting bid

2 Blankets

2 Totes

2 Kitchen Towels

1 Cup

Stickers

Keychains

Zip Bag

Hat

Decor Signs

Chip Clips

XL T-Shirt

XL Sweatshirt

Dog Treats

OSU Cowboy Hitch Cover
$75

Starting bid

By Gameday Ironworks

Live Orange Hitch Cover
$75

Starting bid

By Gameday Ironworks

OSU Brand Vehicle Tag
$35

Starting bid

By Gameday Ironworks

Cowboy State Vehicle Tag
$35

Starting bid

By Gameday Ironworks

Pistol Pete Yard Art
$150

Starting bid

By Gameday Ironworks

Dog/Cat Silhouette Wall Art
$25

Starting bid

By Cundiff Custom Fabrications

(13" X 13")

Dog/Cat Love Wall Art
$25

Starting bid

By Cundiff Custom Fabrications

(13" X 13")

Pet Love Wall Art
$25

Starting bid

By Cundiff Custom Fabrications

(13" X 13")

Love Wall Art (Black)
$25

Starting bid

By Cundiff Custom Fabrications

(13" X 13")

Pet Love Infinity Wall Art
$25

Starting bid

By Cundiff Custom Fabrications

(14" X 5")

Love Wall Art (Orange)
$25

Starting bid

By Cundiff Custom Fabrications

(14" X 14")

Love Bones Wall Art
$25

Starting bid

By Cundiff Custom Fabrications

(14" X 5")

Kitty Love Wall Art
$25

Starting bid

By Cundiff Custom Fabrications

(14" X 9")

