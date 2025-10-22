Putts for Mutts 2026

10105 Larkin Bailey Blvd

Owasso, OK 74055, USA

Full Team Registration
$750
Full team purchase (4 Players Total). This includes lunch for all members of the team. Don't forget there will be Hole contests, raffles, giveaways and more!

Individual Registration
$200

Individual ticket to play! (1 person) - This includes lunch for yourself. P.S. - Don't forget there will be Hole contests, raffles, giveaways and more!

Presenting Sponsorship
$5,000
Includes recognition on all tournament advertising, one (4 person) team registration, one hole sponsor, custom SPACAR glassware and lunch for up to 8 attendees.

Great Dane Sponsor
$2,500
Includes One (4 person) teams registration, one hole sponsor, and lunch for up to 8 attendees.

Labrador Retriever Sponsor
$1,500
Includes One (4 person) team, signage, promotion, registration and lunch for up to 8 attendees.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500
Includes One (4person) team, signage, and promotion following golf at awards presentation.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Includes signage on beverage cart and lunch.

Hole Sponsor
$500

Includes signage and company rep at the hole.

