Putts for Mutts Silent Auction

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Dinner for 4. $600 Value
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2 Night Stay with $150 Resort Credit. $600 Value
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Wine Party & Tasting for 20 People. $600 Value
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10 Halo Therapy Session. $390 Value
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Driving Experience Certificate valued at $300.
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4 Ticket Packet to The Mack King Comedy Magic Show. Valued at $300
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$200 GIft Certificate
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Blacstone Griddle & Tool Kit. $230 Value.
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