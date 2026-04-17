Vegas Pet Rescue Project
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Vegas Pet Rescue Project

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Vegas Pet Rescue Project

About this event

Sales closed

Putts for Mutts Silent Auction

Harlo's Steakhouse item
Harlo's Steakhouse
$300

Starting bid

Dinner for 4. $600 Value

Sahara Staycation item
Sahara Staycation
$300

Starting bid

2 Night Stay with $150 Resort Credit. $600 Value

Total Wine Party & Tasting item
Total Wine Party & Tasting
$300

Starting bid

Wine Party & Tasting for 20 People. $600 Value

The Salt Room item
The Salt Room
$150

Starting bid

10 Halo Therapy Session. $390 Value

Speed Vegas item
Speed Vegas
$120

Starting bid

Driving Experience Certificate valued at $300.

The Mac King Comedy Magic Show item
The Mac King Comedy Magic Show
$120

Starting bid

4 Ticket Packet to The Mack King Comedy Magic Show. Valued at $300

Sandbox VR item
Sandbox VR
$80

Starting bid

$200 GIft Certificate

Blackstone Griddle & Tool Kit item
Blackstone Griddle & Tool Kit
$90

Starting bid

Blacstone Griddle & Tool Kit. $230 Value.

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