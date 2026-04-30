PUTTS FOR PURPOSE

Hosted by

PUTTS FOR PURPOSE

About this event

PUTTS FORE PURPOSE

7703 NE 72nd Ave

Vancouver, WA 98661, USA

Foursome Ticket
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

~Round of golf with cart

~Food on course
~Drink ticket
~Dinner
~Laughs and a good time

Transfusion Bar Sponsor
$2,500

4-person team included, brand recognition on sign by Transfusion Bar, verbal recognition, also allowed representatives at event.

Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor provides the balls. 300 balls needed.
1 team (4 players)
Verbal recognition

Holes 2-9 11-18
$400

Hole sponsor with an H-Stake sign with your logo. You may also host the hole and have a presentation set up. Dinner Included.

Tournament Sponsor
$5,000

With this sponsorship your logo will be on the hat that each player will receive. You’ll be able to speak at the dinner banquet. Logo on sponsorship signage plus additional signage. 1 foursome included.

Holes 1 or 10
$600

You will have a sign with your logo on it at the hole. Can also be at the hole during the event with any set up you would like. Receive dinner.

Dinner Sponsor
$2,500

1 foursome, brand recognition at check in, ability to speak at dinner and have representatives at the event.

Cart Sponsor
$500

Company logo on a sign. Ability to have rep at event and verbal recognition.

Add a donation for PUTTS FOR PURPOSE

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!