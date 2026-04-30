PUTTS FORE PURPOSE

Hosted by
About this event
~Round of golf with cart
~Food on course
~Drink ticket
~Dinner
~Laughs and a good time
4-person team included, brand recognition on sign by Transfusion Bar, verbal recognition, also allowed representatives at event.
Sponsor provides the balls. 300 balls needed.
1 team (4 players)
Verbal recognition
Hole sponsor with an H-Stake sign with your logo. You may also host the hole and have a presentation set up. Dinner Included.
With this sponsorship your logo will be on the hat that each player will receive. You’ll be able to speak at the dinner banquet. Logo on sponsorship signage plus additional signage. 1 foursome included.
You will have a sign with your logo on it at the hole. Can also be at the hole during the event with any set up you would like. Receive dinner.
1 foursome, brand recognition at check in, ability to speak at dinner and have representatives at the event.
Company logo on a sign. Ability to have rep at event and verbal recognition.
$
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