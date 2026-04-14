Hosted by

Northern Hills Training Center (NHTC)

About this event

Putts Fore a Purpose

Spearfish Canyon Golf Course 129 Spearfish Canyon Hwy

Spearfish, SD 57783, USA

TEAM REGISTRATION: 4-Person Scramble
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team registration includes: 4 Person Team, 18 holes, cart, and 4 Lunches (Wrap, chips, & cookie) provided (Players must bring their own clubs)

TEAM ADD-ON'S: 2 Mulligans + 1 Grenade
$25

Mulligan - "do-over" shot from a bad stroke

Grenade - Throw the ball from a bad lie

TEAM ADD-ON's: Hole Games
$10

Pay to play the game at select holes for your chance to win a prize!

PLATINUM PARTNER
$1,500

Distinguished as Platinum Partner with logo on promo & materials

EVENT SPONSOR
$1,000

Distinguished as Event Sponsor with logo at bottom of promo & materials

CART SPONSOR
$500

Your logo on the carts in the tournament

HOLE SPONSOR
$250

Signage with your logo displayed at hole

Add a donation for Northern Hills Training Center (NHTC)

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