Putts Fore a Purpose

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About this event
Spearfish, SD 57783, USA
Team registration includes: 4 Person Team, 18 holes, cart, and 4 Lunches (Wrap, chips, & cookie) provided (Players must bring their own clubs)
Mulligan - "do-over" shot from a bad stroke
Grenade - Throw the ball from a bad lie
Pay to play the game at select holes for your chance to win a prize!
Distinguished as Platinum Partner with logo on promo & materials
Distinguished as Event Sponsor with logo at bottom of promo & materials
Your logo on the carts in the tournament
Signage with your logo displayed at hole
$
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