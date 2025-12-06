Puzzle Parley

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Puzzle Parley

About this event

Puzzle Parley 2026

2020 American Blvd E

Bloomington, MN 55425, USA

Gold Pass
$300
Available until Jun 2

Price increases to $345 on June 1!


The Full Weekend Pass includes the entire weekend of events, from Friday through Sunday, including the opening reception, all meals, speaker sessions, access to casual puzzling, and the option to add-on great activities like our puzzle cutting workshops, and the PAR Puzzles speed contest.

Includes:

  • Friday spectator events, such as our opening reception, the Pagey Elliott Puzzle Exchange, and puzzling into the night
  • Friday meal: dinner buffet
  • Saturday events, such as all presentations, access to puzzle sales, watching the speed puzzle contest, and puzzling into the night
  • Saturday meals: lunch buffet, banquet dinner
  • Sunday presentations

See below for additional add-on options.

Silver Pass
$130
Available until Jun 1

Price increases to $165 on June 1!


The Saturday Pass starts at 8:30 AM and goes into the night. It includes the lunch buffet and the banquet dinner, as well as evening puzzling! You can also add-on our puzzle cutting workshops, and the PAR Puzzles speed contest.

Includes:

  • Saturday events, including all presentations, perusing table sales, spectating the speed puzzle contest, and puzzling into the night
  • Saturday meals: Lunch buffet, banquet dinner

See below for additional add-on options.

Bronze Pass - Half Saturday
$85
Available until Jun 1

Price increases to $90 on June 1!


The Bronze Half Saturday Pass is for those who can't make it for the entirety of Saturday. Come and enjoy a day spent with us from 8:30 to 5:30 PM, including the lunch buffet and Saturday's presentations. You can also add-on our puzzle cutting workshops, and the PAR Puzzles speed contest.

Includes:

  • Saturday events, such as all presentations, perusing table sales, spectating the PAR Puzzles speed contest.
  • Saturday meal: Lunch buffet
Add-on Scrollsaw Beginner Workshop 9:00am
$20

Friday 9:00am - 10:45am

Come try out cutting your own puzzle! Bring your sense of adventure and some of the most experienced and innovative puzzle cutters in the business will skillfully guide you through the process of cutting your own wooden puzzle on a scroll saw in less than 2 hours.


Recommended for those with little to no cutting experience. Due to high demand we can only offer one session per person.

Add-on Scrollsaw Intermediate/Advanced Workshop 10:45am
$20

Friday 10:45pm - 12:30pm

Come try out cutting your own puzzle! Bring your sense of adventure and some of the most experienced and innovative puzzle cutters in the business will skillfully guide you through the process of cutting your own wooden puzzle on a scroll saw in less than 2 hours.


Recommended for those with some experience and are looking to hone their skills. Due to high demand we can only offer one session per person.

Add-on Scrollsaw Beginner Workshop 12:30pm
$20

Friday 12:30pm - 2:15pm

Come try out cutting your own puzzle! Bring your sense of adventure and some of the most experienced and innovative puzzle cutters in the business will skillfully guide you through the process of cutting your own wooden puzzle on a scroll saw in less than 2 hours.


Recommended for those with little to no cutting experience. Due to high demand we can only offer one session per person.

Add-on Scrollsaw Beginner/Intermediate Workshop 2:15pm
$20

Friday 2:15pm - 4:00pm

Come try out cutting your own puzzle! Bring your sense of adventure and some of the most experienced and innovative puzzle cutters in the business will skillfully guide you through the process of cutting your own wooden puzzle on a scroll saw in less than 2 hours.


Recommended for those with little to some cutting experience. Due to high demand we can only offer one session per person.

Add-on PAR Puzzles Speed Puzzle Contest
$15

Saturday 3:30pm

Join a team of three and see how quickly you can build a wooden puzzle! Don't worry if you don't have a team, we can help you form one with other fun puzzlers!


The PAR speed puzzle contest must be combined with a Gold, Silver, or Bronze pass.

Add-on Thursday Night St. Paul Gangster Tour
$43

Thursday 6:00-9:00pm


As a special treat for Parley attendees we've arranged for a private bus tour with CynCity Tours to go back in time and learn why St. Paul rolled out the red carpet for famous gangsters of the 1930’s! See where John Dillinger had a shoot out with the FBI, the house were Ma Barker lived, the sites of famous kidnappings and more. Along the way you will also learn a lot of history about St. Paul while enjoy looking at beautiful sights such as Rice Park, Summit Ave Historic preservation district (the longest stretch of preserved Victorian homes in the country), the State Capital, views of the Mississippi River, the iconic St. Paul Cathedral and more.


More information can be found at

https://www.cyncitytours.com/

Add-on Table Sales
$40

Saturday 1:30-3:30pm

A great place to sell new and old puzzles alike. Includes an 6'x30" table, with white table cloth, for your goods.

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