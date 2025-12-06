Puzzle Parley 2026

Price increases to $345 on June 1!





The Full Weekend Pass includes the entire weekend of events, from Friday through Sunday, including the opening reception, all meals, speaker sessions, access to casual puzzling, and the option to add-on great activities like our puzzle cutting workshops, and the PAR Puzzles speed contest.



Includes:

Friday spectator events, such as our opening reception, the Pagey Elliott Puzzle Exchange, and puzzling into the night

Friday meal: dinner buffet

Saturday events, such as all presentations, access to puzzle sales, watching the speed puzzle contest, and puzzling into the night

Saturday meals: lunch buffet, banquet dinner

Sunday presentations

See below for additional add-on options.