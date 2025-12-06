Puzzle Parley 2026

About this event
Price increases to $345 on June 1!
The Full Weekend Pass includes the entire weekend of events, from Friday through Sunday, including the opening reception, all meals, speaker sessions, access to casual puzzling, and the option to add-on great activities like our puzzle cutting workshops, and the PAR Puzzles speed contest.
Includes:
See below for additional add-on options.
Price increases to $165 on June 1!
The Saturday Pass starts at 8:30 AM and goes into the night. It includes the lunch buffet and the banquet dinner, as well as evening puzzling! You can also add-on our puzzle cutting workshops, and the PAR Puzzles speed contest.
Includes:
See below for additional add-on options.
Price increases to $90 on June 1!
The Bronze Half Saturday Pass is for those who can't make it for the entirety of Saturday. Come and enjoy a day spent with us from 8:30 to 5:30 PM, including the lunch buffet and Saturday's presentations. You can also add-on our puzzle cutting workshops, and the PAR Puzzles speed contest.
Includes:
Friday 9:00am - 10:45am
Come try out cutting your own puzzle! Bring your sense of adventure and some of the most experienced and innovative puzzle cutters in the business will skillfully guide you through the process of cutting your own wooden puzzle on a scroll saw in less than 2 hours.
Recommended for those with little to no cutting experience. Due to high demand we can only offer one session per person.
Friday 10:45pm - 12:30pm
Come try out cutting your own puzzle! Bring your sense of adventure and some of the most experienced and innovative puzzle cutters in the business will skillfully guide you through the process of cutting your own wooden puzzle on a scroll saw in less than 2 hours.
Recommended for those with some experience and are looking to hone their skills. Due to high demand we can only offer one session per person.
Friday 12:30pm - 2:15pm
Come try out cutting your own puzzle! Bring your sense of adventure and some of the most experienced and innovative puzzle cutters in the business will skillfully guide you through the process of cutting your own wooden puzzle on a scroll saw in less than 2 hours.
Recommended for those with little to no cutting experience. Due to high demand we can only offer one session per person.
Friday 2:15pm - 4:00pm
Come try out cutting your own puzzle! Bring your sense of adventure and some of the most experienced and innovative puzzle cutters in the business will skillfully guide you through the process of cutting your own wooden puzzle on a scroll saw in less than 2 hours.
Recommended for those with little to some cutting experience. Due to high demand we can only offer one session per person.
Saturday 3:30pm
Join a team of three and see how quickly you can build a wooden puzzle! Don't worry if you don't have a team, we can help you form one with other fun puzzlers!
The PAR speed puzzle contest must be combined with a Gold, Silver, or Bronze pass.
Thursday 6:00-9:00pm
As a special treat for Parley attendees we've arranged for a private bus tour with CynCity Tours to go back in time and learn why St. Paul rolled out the red carpet for famous gangsters of the 1930’s! See where John Dillinger had a shoot out with the FBI, the house were Ma Barker lived, the sites of famous kidnappings and more. Along the way you will also learn a lot of history about St. Paul while enjoy looking at beautiful sights such as Rice Park, Summit Ave Historic preservation district (the longest stretch of preserved Victorian homes in the country), the State Capital, views of the Mississippi River, the iconic St. Paul Cathedral and more.
More information can be found at
Saturday 1:30-3:30pm
A great place to sell new and old puzzles alike. Includes an 6'x30" table, with white table cloth, for your goods.
$
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