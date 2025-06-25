Puzzle Races

Hosted by
About this event
Admission for one team; maximum 6 players per team.
Please provide team player information.
Admission for an individual. We'll pair you with others to create a team if you would like.
Get an arm's length worth of tickets for just $20 to enter the 50/50 raffle. We promise to use someone with long arms to pull your tickets. Winner gets half of the cash proceeds for this event!
Purchase six 50/50 raffle tickets for $5. Winner gets half the cash proceeds for this event.
Purchase a single 50/50 raffle ticket, and you could still win the prize worth half the cash proceeds for this ticket event.
One per team
One per team
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!