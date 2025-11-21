Central Wisconsin Lutheran High School

Hosted by

Central Wisconsin Lutheran High School

About this event

Puzzles and Pizza - a Speed Puzzling Event

3210 Maple Dr

Plover, WI 54467, USA

Puzzle Team
$100

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each team of 4 will receive a large pizza, a 2-liter bottle of soda, and will get to keep their puzzle after the event!

Childcare for Event
$5

Childcare is available for children who do not wish to be a part of the main puzzle contest team of 4. There will be cheese pizza and juice, as well as children's puzzles and a movie in an adjoining room. Please purchase a childcare ticket for each child utilizing this service. (Children in attendance must be potty-trained.)

Add a donation for Central Wisconsin Lutheran High School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!