Puzzles and Pizza - a Speed Puzzling Event

Hosted by
About this event
10 left!
Each team of 4 will receive a large pizza, a 2-liter bottle of soda, and will get to keep their puzzle after the event!
Childcare is available for children who do not wish to be a part of the main puzzle contest team of 4. There will be cheese pizza and juice, as well as children's puzzles and a movie in an adjoining room. Please purchase a childcare ticket for each child utilizing this service. (Children in attendance must be potty-trained.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!