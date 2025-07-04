PV Marching Storm Band Alumni Association's Memberships
Regular Membership
$75
Valid until May 14, 2027
Any person that was an Active participant in the Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm Band.
Any person that was an Active participant in the Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm Band.
Associate Membership
$50
Valid until May 14, 2027
Any person who supports the program and objectives of the Association may become an Associate Member. Such members shall be accorded all rights and privileges of membership EXCEPT those of voting and holding elected offices.
Any person who supports the program and objectives of the Association may become an Associate Member. Such members shall be accorded all rights and privileges of membership EXCEPT those of voting and holding elected offices.
General Membership
$25
Valid until May 14, 2027
Any person who Marched at least one year and was an active participant in the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band may become a General Member. "Active Participant" is defined as any person who marching in the band, member of the Black Foxes, Flag Corps, Equipment Staff, and Office Personnel. These members desire to only make a yearly donation of $25.00 to support PVMSBAA and the yearly activities. They are non-voting are ineligible to hold office or serve on committees. However, they are eligible to attend all meetings and receive communication about upcoming events and happenings with PVMSBAA.
Any person who Marched at least one year and was an active participant in the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band may become a General Member. "Active Participant" is defined as any person who marching in the band, member of the Black Foxes, Flag Corps, Equipment Staff, and Office Personnel. These members desire to only make a yearly donation of $25.00 to support PVMSBAA and the yearly activities. They are non-voting are ineligible to hold office or serve on committees. However, they are eligible to attend all meetings and receive communication about upcoming events and happenings with PVMSBAA.
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