PV Marching Storm Band Alumni Association's Memberships

Any person who Marched at least one year and was an active participant in the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band may become a General Member. "Active Participant" is defined as any person who marching in the band, member of the Black Foxes, Flag Corps, Equipment Staff, and Office Personnel. These members desire to only make a yearly donation of $25.00 to support PVMSBAA and the yearly activities. They are non-voting are ineligible to hold office or serve on committees. However, they are eligible to attend all meetings and receive communication about upcoming events and happenings with PVMSBAA.

Any person who Marched at least one year and was an active participant in the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band may become a General Member. "Active Participant" is defined as any person who marching in the band, member of the Black Foxes, Flag Corps, Equipment Staff, and Office Personnel. These members desire to only make a yearly donation of $25.00 to support PVMSBAA and the yearly activities. They are non-voting are ineligible to hold office or serve on committees. However, they are eligible to attend all meetings and receive communication about upcoming events and happenings with PVMSBAA.

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