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About this event
Pleasant Valley PTO is proud to present PV Night at the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday, May 16th. Gates open at 4:30PM; game time is 6:10PM.
Hartford Yard Goats vs. Portland Sea Dogs.
Post-game fireworks!
Field Box tickets. $18 per ticket. Limited quantity available.
All tickets will be EMAILED or TEXTED closer to the game date using the email and phone number you provide with this order.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!