Putnam Valley Education Foundation
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Putnam Valley Education Foundation

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Putnam Valley Education Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Young Fine Artists' Silent Auction with the PVEF!

Pick-up location

Email [email protected] for pick-up location.

"Max" item
"Max"
$25

Starting bid

Eli Morf, Kindergartener, enjoys art because "I can make something that wasn't real become real."

"A Galaxy Away" item
"A Galaxy Away"
$25

Starting bid

"I often enjoy the freedom of photography. You can express yourself in so many ways, it's so liberating!"

-Joseph Liberatore, 12th grade

"Up Stream" item
"Up Stream"
$25

Starting bid

"I don't often practice other mediums of art other than photography, but I do enjoy graphite based drawing and the precision on values"

-Joseph Liberatore, 12th grade

"Light and Shadow" item
"Light and Shadow"
$25

Starting bid

"The time I got my first camera; it actually wasn't too long ago compared to some others. I believe it was some time during June of 2024, so one and a half years ago."

-Joseph Liberatore, 12th grade

Archer Nolan, 2nd grade item
Archer Nolan, 2nd grade
$25

Starting bid

"I love creating abstract art!"

-Archer Nolan, 2nd grade


mixed media (paint, marker, colored pencil on paper)

"The Parker Special" item
"The Parker Special"
$25

Starting bid

"My favorite things to draw and paint are pictures of my family!"

-Parker Nolan, kindergarten


paint on paper

"Heart of the Sky" item
"Heart of the Sky"
$25

Starting bid

"I enjoy mixing paints to see what colors I can create and my favorite art medium is Digital Art-Coloring."

-Savannah Cepeda-Cruz, 3rd grade


acrylic paint on canvas

"Let Freedom Live for Everyone" item
"Let Freedom Live for Everyone"
$25

Starting bid

"I was inspired by the news on the situations with ICE and how families are being torn apart, and that's why my piece is called 'Let Freedom Live for Everyone'."

-Elian Suchite, 4th grade


paint on canvas

"Sunset Over the Mountain" item
"Sunset Over the Mountain"
$25

Starting bid

"I like to create art everywhere."

-Adelaide Hamel, 5th grade


acrylic paint on canvas

"Bubbles of Life" item
"Bubbles of Life"
$25

Starting bid

Reece Tosado, 5th grade


colored pencils, sharpie, Faber-Castell on paper

"Saratoga Steps" item
"Saratoga Steps"
$25

Starting bid

Jacob McKechnie, 9th grade


digital image on photo paper (gloss)

"F12TDF" item
"F12TDF"
$25

Starting bid

Jacob McKechnie, 9th grade


digital image on photo paper

"Eliminator" item
"Eliminator"
$25

Starting bid

Jacob McKechnie, 9th grade


digital image on photo paper

"Invader" item
"Invader"
$25

Starting bid

"Stars are one of my favorite shapes to draw."

-Finnley Donohue, 6th Grade


Pencil & marker on canvas

"Frog in Wonderland" item
"Frog in Wonderland"
$25

Starting bid

"This work was one of my first to use shading."

-Finnley Donohue, 6th grade


pencil & markers on canvas

"Lips" item
"Lips"
$25

Starting bid

"My favorite animals are a dove and a sting ray."

-Willa Sanci, 5th grade


marker & pencil on notebook paper

"Beacon Streets" item
"Beacon Streets"
$25

Starting bid

"I like watching model-making videos on YouTube."

-Willa Sanci, 5th grade


wood, fabric, mixed media, cardboard

Olette Sanci, 8th grade item
Olette Sanci, 8th grade
$25

Starting bid

"I enjoy painting fruits, and my art often has some type of message on it."

-Olette Sanci, 8th grade


watercolor

"Fruit" item
"Fruit"
$25

Starting bid

"I made this piece especially for the charity auction and hope it finds a happy home."

-Aoife Gabler, 5th grade


acrylic paint

"Melon Playground" item
"Melon Playground"
$25

Starting bid

"I love to make comic books and play video games in my spare time."

-Gunnar Gabler, 2nd grade


pen on paper

"Megan" item
"Megan"
$25

Starting bid

"I've always liked art. As I have gotten older I spend most of my time making squishies, blind boxes and portraits."

-Abigail Gabler, 5th grade


colored pencils

Juliana Rosinsky, 3rd grade item
Juliana Rosinsky, 3rd grade
$25

Starting bid

"I like to use all different mediums but my favorite is watercolor. I also like to sketch! I go to art classes at art n soul."

-Juliana Rosinsky, 3rd grade


watercolor

"Fairy Night" item
"Fairy Night"
$25

Starting bid

Mariah Morf, 2nd grader, loves art because it's all about "new ideas that come from my brain."

"A Full Moon on a Winter Night" item
"A Full Moon on a Winter Night"
$25

Starting bid

"I like to draw calming places with calm colors."

-Aubrie Deierlein, 5th grade


pencil & pastels

"Apple Still Life" item
"Apple Still Life"
$25

Starting bid

"My favorite medium is paint on canvas."

-Frankie Rush, 5th grade


pencil on paper

"Fred Bear's Family Diner" item
"Fred Bear's Family Diner"
$25

Starting bid

"I like to create horror and animatronic art and sometimes animations."

-Oliver Bottos, 5th grade


colored pencil, sharpie & pencil

Hailey Ordaz, 2nd grade item
Hailey Ordaz, 2nd grade
$25

Starting bid

colored pencil on paper

Oliver Ordaz, 1st grade item
Oliver Ordaz, 1st grade
$25

Starting bid

acrylic marker on paper

"Mech-a-man" item
"Mech-a-man"
$25

Starting bid

"Mech-a-Man is a character from a novel series that I wrote. You might be able to buy it on Ebay if my parents let me post it there. The first book I finished typing recently, The Legend of Mech-a-Man, and I'm working on Adventures of Mech-a-man: attack of the evil mutant demon cyclops."

-Zev Yahel, 2nd grade


pencil, crayon & watercolor

"Adventure Awaits" item
"Adventure Awaits"
$25

Starting bid

"I really like to use paint + colored pencils!"

-Emily Rund, 5th grade


colored pencils

Mackenzie Credendino, 6th grade item
Mackenzie Credendino, 6th grade
$25

Starting bid

"Sketching is my favorite form of art."

-Mackenzie Credendino, 6th grade


acrylic paint

"Bloom" item
"Bloom"
$25

Starting bid

"I love drawing, though I rarely draw on paper outside of school."

-Lily Duppel, 6th grade


colored pencils, crayons

"Roar" item
"Roar"
$25

Starting bid

“I’ve liked drawing since I was young, and I’m now learning other creative activities such as photography.”

-Emma Rose Duppel, 9th grade


pencil

"World Famous PV Ski Resort" item
"World Famous PV Ski Resort"
$25

Starting bid

"I was inspired to paint this by my younger brother Brennan's bravery in performing during Young Artists' Night, as well as by the never-ending winter break of 2026."

-Ennis Lee, 4th grade


paint on canvas

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