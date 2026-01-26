Young Fine Artists' Silent Auction with the PVEF!

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About this event
Starting bid
Eli Morf, Kindergartener, enjoys art because "I can make something that wasn't real become real."
Starting bid
"I often enjoy the freedom of photography. You can express yourself in so many ways, it's so liberating!"
-Joseph Liberatore, 12th grade
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"I don't often practice other mediums of art other than photography, but I do enjoy graphite based drawing and the precision on values"
-Joseph Liberatore, 12th grade
Starting bid
"The time I got my first camera; it actually wasn't too long ago compared to some others. I believe it was some time during June of 2024, so one and a half years ago."
-Joseph Liberatore, 12th grade
Starting bid
"I love creating abstract art!"
-Archer Nolan, 2nd grade
mixed media (paint, marker, colored pencil on paper)
Starting bid
"My favorite things to draw and paint are pictures of my family!"
-Parker Nolan, kindergarten
paint on paper
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"I enjoy mixing paints to see what colors I can create and my favorite art medium is Digital Art-Coloring."
-Savannah Cepeda-Cruz, 3rd grade
acrylic paint on canvas
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"I was inspired by the news on the situations with ICE and how families are being torn apart, and that's why my piece is called 'Let Freedom Live for Everyone'."
-Elian Suchite, 4th grade
paint on canvas
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"I like to create art everywhere."
-Adelaide Hamel, 5th grade
acrylic paint on canvas
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Reece Tosado, 5th grade
colored pencils, sharpie, Faber-Castell on paper
Starting bid
Jacob McKechnie, 9th grade
digital image on photo paper (gloss)
Starting bid
Jacob McKechnie, 9th grade
digital image on photo paper
Starting bid
Jacob McKechnie, 9th grade
digital image on photo paper
Starting bid
"Stars are one of my favorite shapes to draw."
-Finnley Donohue, 6th Grade
Pencil & marker on canvas
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"This work was one of my first to use shading."
-Finnley Donohue, 6th grade
pencil & markers on canvas
Starting bid
"My favorite animals are a dove and a sting ray."
-Willa Sanci, 5th grade
marker & pencil on notebook paper
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"I like watching model-making videos on YouTube."
-Willa Sanci, 5th grade
wood, fabric, mixed media, cardboard
Starting bid
"I enjoy painting fruits, and my art often has some type of message on it."
-Olette Sanci, 8th grade
watercolor
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"I made this piece especially for the charity auction and hope it finds a happy home."
-Aoife Gabler, 5th grade
acrylic paint
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"I love to make comic books and play video games in my spare time."
-Gunnar Gabler, 2nd grade
pen on paper
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"I've always liked art. As I have gotten older I spend most of my time making squishies, blind boxes and portraits."
-Abigail Gabler, 5th grade
colored pencils
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"I like to use all different mediums but my favorite is watercolor. I also like to sketch! I go to art classes at art n soul."
-Juliana Rosinsky, 3rd grade
watercolor
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Mariah Morf, 2nd grader, loves art because it's all about "new ideas that come from my brain."
Starting bid
"I like to draw calming places with calm colors."
-Aubrie Deierlein, 5th grade
pencil & pastels
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"My favorite medium is paint on canvas."
-Frankie Rush, 5th grade
pencil on paper
Starting bid
"I like to create horror and animatronic art and sometimes animations."
-Oliver Bottos, 5th grade
colored pencil, sharpie & pencil
Starting bid
colored pencil on paper
Starting bid
acrylic marker on paper
Starting bid
"Mech-a-Man is a character from a novel series that I wrote. You might be able to buy it on Ebay if my parents let me post it there. The first book I finished typing recently, The Legend of Mech-a-Man, and I'm working on Adventures of Mech-a-man: attack of the evil mutant demon cyclops."
-Zev Yahel, 2nd grade
pencil, crayon & watercolor
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"I really like to use paint + colored pencils!"
-Emily Rund, 5th grade
colored pencils
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"Sketching is my favorite form of art."
-Mackenzie Credendino, 6th grade
acrylic paint
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"I love drawing, though I rarely draw on paper outside of school."
-Lily Duppel, 6th grade
colored pencils, crayons
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“I’ve liked drawing since I was young, and I’m now learning other creative activities such as photography.”
-Emma Rose Duppel, 9th grade
pencil
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"I was inspired to paint this by my younger brother Brennan's bravery in performing during Young Artists' Night, as well as by the never-ending winter break of 2026."
-Ennis Lee, 4th grade
paint on canvas
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