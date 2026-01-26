Young Fine Artists' Silent Auction with the PVEF!

"Mech-a-Man is a character from a novel series that I wrote. You might be able to buy it on Ebay if my parents let me post it there. The first book I finished typing recently, The Legend of Mech-a-Man, and I'm working on Adventures of Mech-a-man: attack of the evil mutant demon cyclops."

-Zev Yahel, 2nd grade





pencil, crayon & watercolor