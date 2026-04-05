PVHS Class of 2026 Grad Nite Committee

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PVHS Class of 2026 Grad Nite Committee

About this event

PVHS Class of 2026 Grad Nite: Private Yacht Experience

General Admission after 5/17/26
$250

ONE TICKET PER SENIOR. Full access to all event experiences. Bus assignments are randomly filled in order of purchase.

Bus Buddy Bundle for 10 (Requires 10 GA Tickets Purchased)
$250

Each guest must purchase a General Admission ticket separately. Purchasing ONE bundle guarantees 10 attendees will ride on the same bus to and from the event (requires separate purchase of 10 General Admission tickets). You will receive an email to collect information on your guests. In order to activate the bundle all guest information must be received by May 15, 2026 and all 10 tickets must be purchased.


Full Bus Buddy Bundle for 50 (Requires 50 Tickets Purchased)
$1,250

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE. Guarantees 50 attendees will ride on the same bus to and from the event. Each guest must purchase a General Admission ticket separately. You will receive an email to collect information on your guests. In order to activate the bundle all guest information must be received by May 15, 2026 and all 50 tickets must be purchased.

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