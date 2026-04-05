PVHS Class of 2026 Grad Nite: Private Yacht Experience

About this event
ONE TICKET PER SENIOR. Full access to all event experiences. Bus assignments are randomly filled in order of purchase.
Each guest must purchase a General Admission ticket separately. Purchasing ONE bundle guarantees 10 attendees will ride on the same bus to and from the event (requires separate purchase of 10 General Admission tickets). You will receive an email to collect information on your guests. In order to activate the bundle all guest information must be received by May 15, 2026 and all 10 tickets must be purchased.
ONLY ONE AVAILABLE. Guarantees 50 attendees will ride on the same bus to and from the event. Each guest must purchase a General Admission ticket separately. You will receive an email to collect information on your guests. In order to activate the bundle all guest information must be received by May 15, 2026 and all 50 tickets must be purchased.
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