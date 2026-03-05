Paradise Valley High School Pto Booster Club

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Paradise Valley High School Pto Booster Club

About this raffle

PVHS Football Booster Club's Meet the Coach Night Raffle

1 Raffle Ticket
$1

1 Ticket ($1): Get one entry into the Booster Club Raffle for a chance to win awesome prizes and support our team! Every ticket helps our football program.

6 Raffle Tickets
$5
This includes 6 tickets

6 Tickets ($5): Grab six raffle tickets for just $5 and increase your chances of winning school gear and gift cards! A great way to support the team while getting more chances to win.

12 Raffle Tickets
$10
This includes 12 tickets

12 Tickets ($10): Double up with 12 raffle tickets for $10! More tickets mean more chances to take home great prizes while backing our football team.

Add a donation for Paradise Valley High School Pto Booster Club

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