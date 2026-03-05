PVHS Football Booster Club's Meet the Coach Night Raffle

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About this raffle
1 Ticket ($1): Get one entry into the Booster Club Raffle for a chance to win awesome prizes and support our team! Every ticket helps our football program.
6 Tickets ($5): Grab six raffle tickets for just $5 and increase your chances of winning school gear and gift cards! A great way to support the team while getting more chances to win.
12 Tickets ($10): Double up with 12 raffle tickets for $10! More tickets mean more chances to take home great prizes while backing our football team.
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