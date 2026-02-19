PVR 2026 Events Vendors & Sponsors

We love local businesses! No matter what goods or services you provide, we want to market them all! Be a vendor today, and take advantage of this opportunity to show off what you got to our community!



Rental includes:

10x10 ft space for booth

Banners/signs (must be provided) hung up in our arena.

Logo exposure on flyer and social media

Shout outs during the event

Framed logo in our "Hall of Sponsors"



Fall play day - Sept 19

Set up - 7 am

Registration / gates open - 9 am

Events to follow

Wrap up - 2/3 pm

