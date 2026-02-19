PVR 2026 Events Vendors & Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
We love local businesses! No matter what goods or services you provide, we want to market them all! Be a vendor today, and take advantage of this opportunity to show off what you got to our community!
Rental includes:
Spring play day - May 2
Set up - 7 am
Registration - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm
***UPDATE***
NO LONGER NEEDED:
coffee
Italian/dirty sodas
cold brews
breakfast items
What your monetary support gets you:
Spring play day - May 2
Set up - 7 am
Registration - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm
Your monetary support includes:
Spring play day - May 2
Set up - 7 am
Registration - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm
What your monetary support gets you:
Spring play day - May 2
Set up - 7 am
Registration - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm
What your monetary support gets you:
Spring play day - May 2
Set up - 7 am
Registration - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm
We love local businesses! No matter what goods or services you provide, we want to market them all! Be a vendor today, and take advantage of this opportunity to show off what you got to our community!
Rental includes:
10x10 ft space for booth
Banners/signs (must be provided) hung up in our arena.
Logo exposure on flyer and social media
Shout outs during the event
Framed logo in our "Hall of Sponsors"
Fall play day - Sept 19
Set up - 7 am
Registration / gates open - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm
What your monetary support gets you:
Fall play day - September 19
Set up - 7 am
Registration - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm
Your monetary support includes:
Fall play day - September 19
Set up - 7 am
Registration - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm
What your monetary support gets you:
Fall play day - September 19
Set up - 7 am
Registration - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm
What your monetary support gets you:
Fall play day - September 19
Set up - 7 am
Registration - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!