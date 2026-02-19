Hosted by

Payette Valley Riders, Inc.

About this event

PVR 2026 Events Vendors & Sponsors

450 6th Ave S

Payette, ID 83661, USA

Spring Play Day Rent A Spot
$50

We love local businesses! No matter what goods or services you provide, we want to market them all! Be a vendor today, and take advantage of this opportunity to show off what you got to our community!


Rental includes:

  • 10x10 ft space for booth
  • Banners/signs (must be provided) hung up in our arena.
  • Logo exposure on flyer and social media
  • Shout outs during the event
  • Framed logo in our "Hall of Sponsors"

Spring play day - May 2

Set up - 7 am

Registration - 9 am

Events to follow

Wrap up - 2/3 pm


***UPDATE***

NO LONGER NEEDED:

coffee

Italian/dirty sodas

cold brews

breakfast items

Spring Play Day Sponsorship (Bronze Package)
$35

What your monetary support gets you:

  • Banner or sings (must be provided) hung in our arena
  • Logo (must be provided as early as possible) exposure on flyer and social media.
  • Shout outs during the event

Spring play day - May 2

Set up - 7 am

Registration - 9 am

Events to follow

Wrap up - 2/3 pm

Spring Play Day Sponsorship (Silver Package)
$50

Your monetary support includes:

  • Everything in Bronze Package
  • Framed logo in our "Hall of Sponsors"
  • A 10x10 ft spot for your booth
  • OR 1 spot for your food truck/trailer/cart

Spring play day - May 2

Set up - 7 am

Registration - 9 am

Events to follow

Wrap up - 2/3 pm

Spring Play Day Sponsorship (Gold Package)
$100

What your monetary support gets you:

  • Everything in the Silver Package
  • Upgrade to 20x20 ft space for booth or food truck/trailer/cart
  • Business logo flag (Max 8x5 ft)
  • Flag (must be provided) waved at the opening ceremony.

Spring play day - May 2

Set up - 7 am

Registration - 9 am

Events to follow

Wrap up - 2/3 pm

Spring Play Day Sponsorship (Platinum Package)
$200

What your monetary support gets you:

  • Everything in the Gold Package
  • Custom made flag for your business!

Spring play day - May 2

Set up - 7 am

Registration - 9 am

Events to follow

Wrap up - 2/3 pm

Fall Play Day Rent A Spot
$50

We love local businesses! No matter what goods or services you provide, we want to market them all! Be a vendor today, and take advantage of this opportunity to show off what you got to our community!

Rental includes:
10x10 ft space for booth
Banners/signs (must be provided) hung up in our arena.
Logo exposure on flyer and social media
Shout outs during the event
Framed logo in our "Hall of Sponsors"


Fall play day - Sept 19
Set up - 7 am
Registration / gates open - 9 am
Events to follow
Wrap up - 2/3 pm

Fall Play Day Sponsorship (Bronze Package)
$35

What your monetary support gets you:

  • Banner or sings (must be provided) hung in our arena
  • Logo (must be provided as early as possible) exposure on flyer and social media.
  • Shout outs during the event

Fall play day - September 19

Set up - 7 am

Registration - 9 am

Events to follow

Wrap up - 2/3 pm

Fall Play Day Sponsorship (Silver Package)
$50

Your monetary support includes:

  • Everything in Bronze Package
  • Framed logo in our "Hall of Sponsors"
  • A 10x10 ft spot for your booth
  • OR 1 spot for your food truck/trailer/cart

Fall play day - September 19

Set up - 7 am

Registration - 9 am

Events to follow

Wrap up - 2/3 pm

Fall Play Day Sponsorship (Gold Package)
$100

What your monetary support gets you:

  • Everything in the Silver Package
  • Upgrade to 20x20 ft space for booth or food truck/trailer/cart
  • Business logo flag (Max 8x5 ft)
  • Flag (must be provided) waved at the opening ceremony.

Fall play day - September 19

Set up - 7 am

Registration - 9 am

Events to follow

Wrap up - 2/3 pm

Fall Play Day Sponsorship (Platinum Package)
$200

What your monetary support gets you:

  • Everything in the Gold Package
  • Custom made flag for your business!

Fall play day - September 19

Set up - 7 am

Registration - 9 am

Events to follow

Wrap up - 2/3 pm

Add a donation for Payette Valley Riders, Inc.

$

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