PWP Jersey Shore - 2026 Christmas in July Fundraiser

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About this event
Manasquan, NJ 08736, USA
Grants entry to the event, free drink, light bites, plus a custom Christmas in July drink koozie (*Must register prior to 6/28/26)
Grants entry to the event, free drink, light bites, plus a custom Christmas in July drink koozie and hat (*Must register prior to 6/28/26)
Grants entry to the event along with standard perks: free drink, light bites, etc. (*Does not include a custom koozie)
Grants entry, when purchased on the day of the event, along with standard perks: free drink, light bites, etc. (*Does not include merch)
Sponsor our cause & join the fun!
Sponsor our cause & join the fun!
Sponsor our cause & join the fun!
$
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