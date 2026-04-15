Party With Purpose Incorporated

Hosted by

Party With Purpose Incorporated

About this event

PWP Jersey Shore - 2026 Christmas in July Fundraiser

Reef & Barrel - 153 Sea Girt Ave

Manasquan, NJ 08736, USA

Standard Admission
$40
Available until Jun 28

Grants entry to the event, free drink, light bites, plus a custom Christmas in July drink koozie (*Must register prior to 6/28/26)

Admission Bundle
$60
Available until Jun 28

Grants entry to the event, free drink, light bites, plus a custom Christmas in July drink koozie and hat (*Must register prior to 6/28/26)

Admission, No Merch
$40
Available until Jul 24

Grants entry to the event along with standard perks: free drink, light bites, etc. (*Does not include a custom koozie)

Day-of Admission, No Merch
$50
Available until Jul 25

Grants entry, when purchased on the day of the event, along with standard perks: free drink, light bites, etc. (*Does not include merch)

Silver Bells Sponsorship
$500
  • Company name/logo displayed by check-in
  • Inclusion in PWP JS social promotion
  • 1 Admission Bundle

Sponsor our cause & join the fun!

Gold Star Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company name/logo displayed by raffle
  • Band announcement recognition
  • Inclusion in PWP JS social promotion & email blasts
  • 2 Admission Bundles

Sponsor our cause & join the fun!


Red Sleigh Sponsorship
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Exclusive Signature Sponsor (highest level)
  • Company name/logo displayed at bar
  • Band announcement recognition
  • Inclusion in PWP JS social promotion & email blasts
  • Permission to display company marketing materials
  • Professional photo with Santa
  • 4 Admission Bundles

Sponsor our cause & join the fun!


Add a donation for Party With Purpose Incorporated

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