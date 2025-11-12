PWP Jersey Shore's Online Holiday Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy a drop-in class, for an adult or kid, at Over the Moon Art Studio (808 Springfield Ave., Asbury Park, overthemoonartstudios.com) where you’ll play, explore, and create a one-of-a-kind art project. Book this experience and watch your creativity bloom! ($45 value)
Explore the benefits of hot yoga with a drop-in class at Metta Yoga (110 Main St., Belmar or 504 Waverly Ave., Neptune, mettayoganj.com).
They offer slow flow, vinyasa, yin, and arial yoga in infrared heated classes. Namaste!
($25 value)
PJ’s (2000 NJ-35, Spring Lake, pjs-carwashpark.com) washes every car as if it were their own. Enjoy six blue-service cleans that include an outside wash, vacuum, window clean, hand towel dry, and under body wash ($120 value)
Keep your car shiny and clean with this 10-piece Chemical Guys “Wash & Shine” bucket, which includes interior & exterior washes, waxes, and buffers ($50 value)
Take a road trip to the National Comedy Center to check out the “First Couple of Comedy” highlights at the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum or check out over 50 immersive exhibits. (203 West 2nd St, Jamestown, NY, comedycenter.org/lucy-desi-museum). Enjoy two entry tickets ($67 value)
Enjoy a complimentary hair cut at Capelli Salon (443 South Washington Ave, Piscataway,
capellihairsalonlc.com)
($50 value)
Enjoy the great outdoors while you kayak near Manhattan’s beautiful skyline. This 1.5-hour tour for 2 people is offered by Resilience Paddle Sports (Pier 13, Hoboken, resilienceadventures.org) ($120 value)
Learn to paddleboard on the Hudson River. This 1-hour lesson for 2 people is offered by Resilience Paddle Sports (Pier 13, Hoboken, resilienceadventures.org)($100 value)
Treat yourself to a warm beverage or bakery item this holiday season at Panera (panera.com) ($10 value)
Need to find a gift on your holiday list? Shop local and explore the many unique offerings at Cottage Home Interiors (49 Main Ave, Ocean Grove) ($25 value)
Stroll into Honey Berry Cafe (1321 3rd Ave, Spring Lake, honeyberrynj.com) for a meal that's “shore to please” ($25 value)
Calling all pizza lovers! Stop by one of Zoni’s Pizzaria locations for a coal-fired slice or two (2100 Rt-35 in Sea Girt or 287 Rt-35 in Red Bank, zoniscoalfiredpizza.com) ($25 value)
Get ready for that night on the town with a complimentary classic pedicure at Nail Haven II Spa (98 Main St, Manasquan) ($40 value)
Take a breakfast break at Capsized Cafe. They offer eastern & western omelettes and everything in-between (111 NJ-71 Spring Lake, capsizedcafe.com) ($50 value)
Calling all taco lovers! Visit a local Tacoholics and check out their Secret Menu (Various locations: Sea Girt, Red Bank, Brick, Toms River, etc., tacoholicsnj.com) ($50 value)
Need new athletic or running gear? Head over to Miles Ahead Sports. They offer high quality products, expert advice, encouragement, and support to their customers so they achieve their fitness goals (2100 Rt-35, Sea Girt, milesaheadsports.com) ($100 value)
Check out the sea-inspired lunch and dinner menus at The Columns, a seasonal restaurant, bar & night club in a Colonial Revival Mansion offering eclectic fare, live music, and ocean views (601 Ocean Ave, Avon, thecolumnsnj.com) ($150 value)
Take a chance on a PWP Jersey Shore “Christmas in July” mystery bundle full of fun surprises. Santa never disappoints! ($50 value)
Sponsor a PWP Jersey Shore activity for our local children’s charity partners. (e.g. generous donations allowed our volunteers to host an Asbury Park Photo Art Tour in May 2025). Spread some holiday cheer this season! ($300 value)
