PWP Ladies Night

Wilo the Label crescent bag in black is the ideal travel or gym bag - you'll be shocked at how light this bag is! Designed in Australia with an adjustable strap. New with tags, this bag retails for $88.
I scream...you scream...we all scream for this one! The Steve Madden Bwebber Blue Haze Satchel. An ice cream run and a round of mini-golf couldn't be more fun than when you grab this baby blue bag done in faux leather and canvas strapping. Comes with an earbud case, this baby is new with tags and retails at $98. So much value for so much style! (P.S. A 19-year-old was involved in this donation, making it a potential great graduation gift idea!)
The perfect summer bag! Raffia woven hobo bag, with adjustable strap for carrying as the popular crossbody or shoulder style. Grab this one for Sunday brunch with your strappy black sandals and flowing skirt, and you'll be cool and comfy all summer long! This bag is new with tags and retails at $45.
Bound to be a popular one, the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is designed for casual wear, is water resistant, and features an outside zippered pocket on the back to hold your keys, while the rest of your essentials are safely zippered inside. In Lavender Lux, new with tags, and retails for $38.
Bright. Artistic. Full of Coastal Charm. This hand-beaded statement handbag features a dazzling lighthouse design, complete with sparkling sequins, radiant sunshine, and ocean waves. Its vertical shape and playful detailing make it a perfect accessory for the creative spirit—or anyone who loves the lake life! Gently Loved. From Bamboo Trading Company. Original Retail Price: $40
Oh, so practical and pretty at the same time! The three-in-one wallet chain set from Anne Klein features a removable card case insert and a detachable leather and chain strap. Carry it alone, or remove the strap and tuck it into a bigger purse as your wallet. So versatile! In a pretty natural and floral combo, it would make the perfect gift for Mom! New. MSRP: $58
Remember the "fanny pack"?! Well, this is definitely not your mother's fanny pack, LOL! From the Michael Kors Jet Set collection, this black leather and gold accented messenger bag has got it going on. This lovely will literally go ANYWHERE. The photo really doesn't do it justice; stop by Barr Team - Keller Williams to see it and all the gorgeous bags in this auction. New with tags, MSRP: $298
