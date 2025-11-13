PWP Ladies Night

I scream...you scream...we all scream for this one! The Steve Madden Bwebber Blue Haze Satchel. An ice cream run and a round of mini-golf couldn't be more fun than when you grab this baby blue bag done in faux leather and canvas strapping. Comes with an earbud case, this baby is new with tags and retails at $98. So much value for so much style! (P.S. A 19-year-old was involved in this donation, making it a potential great graduation gift idea!)