PWR Haus Elite

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PWR Haus Elite

About this raffle

PWR HAUS Golden Ticket Giveaway

Golden Ticket
$5

A Golden Ticket with a golden purpose ✨🎟️
Supporting equipment, facilities, and uniforms for PWR Haus athletes 🤍⚡

⚡ PWR Pack
$25
This includes 5 tickets

More tickets, more chances, more impact!
Grab 5 Golden Tickets and help support equipment, facilities, and uniforms for our PWR Haus athletes 🤍✨

Elite Bundle 👑
$50
This includes 10 tickets

Go all in with 10 Golden Tickets and maximize your chances to win!
Your support helps provide equipment, facilities, and uniforms for our PWR Haus athletes 🤍✨

Add a donation for PWR Haus Elite

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!