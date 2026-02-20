PWR HAUS Golden Ticket Giveaway

About this raffle
A Golden Ticket with a golden purpose ✨🎟️
Supporting equipment, facilities, and uniforms for PWR Haus athletes 🤍⚡
More tickets, more chances, more impact!
Grab 5 Golden Tickets and help support equipment, facilities, and uniforms for our PWR Haus athletes 🤍✨
Go all in with 10 Golden Tickets and maximize your chances to win!
Your support helps provide equipment, facilities, and uniforms for our PWR Haus athletes 🤍✨
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!