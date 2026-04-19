There's More Soup Kitchens Corporation

Hosted by

There's More Soup Kitchens Corporation

About this event

PWYC Food Truck Fundraiser

Newnan

GA, USA

Amaretto Cake Slice item
Amaretto Cake Slice
$7

Pure Indulgence. Rich with a smooth Amaretto liqueur, layered with a luscious cream cheese frosting.


Ingredients: cane sugar, flour, salted butter, powdered sugar, milk, eggs, Amaretto liqueur, cream cheese, vanilla extract, almond extract, white vinegar, salt.

Banana Bread item
Banana Bread
$5

Richly Moist, Pure Comfort. The best banana bread you'll ever have.


Ingredients: bananas, cane sugar, organic flour, sour cream, olive oil, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt.

Banana Bread Loaf item
Banana Bread Loaf
$35

Richly Moist, Pure Comfort. The best banana bread you'll ever have. Can be sliced into 10 servings.


Ingredients: bananas, cane sugar, organic flour, sour cream, olive oil, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt.

BE KIND Stickers! item
BE KIND Stickers!
Pay what you can

A reminder to Be KIND! :). Join us in spreading the message of kindness in your community. Decorate your water bottles, laptops, and more with our cute BE KIND! elephant sticker.

Add a donation for There's More Soup Kitchens Corporation

$

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