PWYC Food Truck Fundraiser

About this event
Pure Indulgence. Rich with a smooth Amaretto liqueur, layered with a luscious cream cheese frosting.
Ingredients: cane sugar, flour, salted butter, powdered sugar, milk, eggs, Amaretto liqueur, cream cheese, vanilla extract, almond extract, white vinegar, salt.
Richly Moist, Pure Comfort. The best banana bread you'll ever have.
Ingredients: bananas, cane sugar, organic flour, sour cream, olive oil, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt.
Richly Moist, Pure Comfort. The best banana bread you'll ever have. Can be sliced into 10 servings.
Ingredients: bananas, cane sugar, organic flour, sour cream, olive oil, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt.
A reminder to Be KIND! :). Join us in spreading the message of kindness in your community. Decorate your water bottles, laptops, and more with our cute BE KIND! elephant sticker.
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