PWYC Food Truck Fundraiser

About this event
Moist strawberry cake paired with silky strawberry meringue buttercream. Fresh, soft, and gently sweet, decorated with elegant roses.
Strawberry cake: sugar, flour, strawberries,
eggs, salted butter, canola oil, milk,
cornstarch, strawberry emulsion, vanilla
extract, white vinegar, salt, and baking
powder. Frosting: powdered sugar, salted
butter, pasteurized egg whites, strawberries,
cream cheese (flowers), vanilla extract, food
coloring (flowers), salt.
A rich, velvety red cake layered with smooth cream cheese frosting. Soft, moist, and perfectly balanced, finished with delicate hearts for Mother’s Day.
Red Velvet cake: canola oil, cake flour,
sugar, milk, eggs, red food coloring, white
vinegar, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, salt,
and baking soda. Frosting: powdered sugar,
cream cheese, salted butter, pasteurized egg
whites, vanilla extract, food coloring, salt.
Deep, rich chocolate cake with smooth chocolate meringue buttercream. Moist, indulgent, and beautifully finished with roses for Mother’s Day.
Chocolate cake: sugar, milk, water, flour,
canola oil, eggs, cocoa powder, vanilla extract,
espresso powder, white vinegar, baking soda,
salt, and baking powder. Frosting: powdered
sugar, salted butter, organic semi-sweet
chocolate chips, pasteurized egg whites,
cream cheese (flowers), vanilla extract, food
coloring (flowers), salt.
Soft, golden cookie with a rich, toasted flavor and buttery dough, filled with milk and semisweet chocolate chips.
Ingredients: flour, sugar,
milk and semisweet chocolate chips, salted
butter, water, buttermilk powder, molasses,
flax seeds, baking soda, salt, espresso
powder.
Richly Moist, Pure Comfort. The best banana bread you'll ever have. Can be sliced into 10 servings.
Ingredients: bananas, cane sugar, organic flour, sour cream, olive oil, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt.
Richly Moist, Pure Comfort. The best banana bread you'll ever have.
Ingredients: bananas, cane sugar, organic flour, sour cream, olive oil, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt.
A reminder to Be KIND! :). Join us in spreading the message of kindness in your community. Decorate your water bottles, laptops, and more with our cute BE KIND! elephant sticker.
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