There's More Soup Kitchens Corporation

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There's More Soup Kitchens Corporation

About this event

PWYC Food Truck Fundraiser

Newnan

GA, USA

Strawberry Heart Cake item
Strawberry Heart Cake
$80

Moist strawberry cake paired with silky strawberry meringue buttercream. Fresh, soft, and gently sweet, decorated with elegant roses.


Strawberry cake: sugar, flour, strawberries,

eggs, salted butter, canola oil, milk,

cornstarch, strawberry emulsion, vanilla

extract, white vinegar, salt, and baking

powder. Frosting: powdered sugar, salted

butter, pasteurized egg whites, strawberries,

cream cheese (flowers), vanilla extract, food

coloring (flowers), salt.


Red Velvet Heart Cake item
Red Velvet Heart Cake
$80

A rich, velvety red cake layered with smooth cream cheese frosting. Soft, moist, and perfectly balanced, finished with delicate hearts for Mother’s Day.


Red Velvet cake: canola oil, cake flour,

sugar, milk, eggs, red food coloring, white

vinegar, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, salt,

and baking soda. Frosting: powdered sugar,

cream cheese, salted butter, pasteurized egg

whites, vanilla extract, food coloring, salt.


Chocolate Heart Cake item
Chocolate Heart Cake
$80

Deep, rich chocolate cake with smooth chocolate meringue buttercream. Moist, indulgent, and beautifully finished with roses for Mother’s Day.


Chocolate cake: sugar, milk, water, flour,

canola oil, eggs, cocoa powder, vanilla extract,

espresso powder, white vinegar, baking soda,

salt, and baking powder. Frosting: powdered

sugar, salted butter, organic semi-sweet

chocolate chips, pasteurized egg whites,

cream cheese (flowers), vanilla extract, food

coloring (flowers), salt.


Toasted Milk Chocolate Chip Heart Cookie item
Toasted Milk Chocolate Chip Heart Cookie
$8

Soft, golden cookie with a rich, toasted flavor and buttery dough, filled with milk and semisweet chocolate chips.


Ingredients: flour, sugar,

milk and semisweet chocolate chips, salted

butter, water, buttermilk powder, molasses,

flax seeds, baking soda, salt, espresso

powder.

Banana Bread Loaf item
Banana Bread Loaf
$35

Richly Moist, Pure Comfort. The best banana bread you'll ever have. Can be sliced into 10 servings.


Ingredients: bananas, cane sugar, organic flour, sour cream, olive oil, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt.

Banana Bread- Slice item
Banana Bread- Slice
$5

Richly Moist, Pure Comfort. The best banana bread you'll ever have.


Ingredients: bananas, cane sugar, organic flour, sour cream, olive oil, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt.

BE KIND Stickers! item
BE KIND Stickers!
Pay what you can

A reminder to Be KIND! :). Join us in spreading the message of kindness in your community. Decorate your water bottles, laptops, and more with our cute BE KIND! elephant sticker.

Add a donation for There's More Soup Kitchens Corporation

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