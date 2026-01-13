Pynky Promise Foundation Volunteers & Memberships 2026

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Benefits: Access to newsletters, event invites, and updates on foundation progress.
Expectations: Support through general participation in events and spreading the word about the foundation.
$ Pay To Give $
*Mandatory 2-3 events per year
Renews monthly
Benefits: All Basic Member benefits + early access to volunteer opportunities and event discounts.
Expectations: Contribute to specific initiatives or projects as needed (e.g., donating goods or services).
Purpose Perks
$ Pay To Give $
*Mandatory 3-5 events per year
Renews monthly
Benefits: All Supporting Member benefits + VIP invitations to fundraising events and recognition in newsletters.
Expectations: Help organize events, assist with fundraising campaigns, and support the growth of community programs.
Purpose Perks
$ Pay To Give $
*Mandatory 5 or more events per year
No expiration
Volunteers (various roles)
$
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