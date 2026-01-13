Pynky Promise Foundation

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Pynky Promise Foundation

About the memberships

Pynky Promise Foundation Volunteers & Memberships 2026

Basic Membership: Level Teal Shirt 🩵
$5

Renews monthly

Benefits: Access to newsletters, event invites, and updates on foundation progress.


Expectations: Support through general participation in events and spreading the word about the foundation.

$ Pay To Give $

*Mandatory 2-3 events per year 

Supporting Member: Level Nude Shirt 🤎
$10

Renews monthly

Benefits: All Basic Member benefits + early access to volunteer opportunities and event discounts.


Expectations: Contribute to specific initiatives or projects as needed (e.g., donating goods or services).


Purpose Perks 

$ Pay To Give $

*Mandatory 3-5 events per year 


Active Member: Level Pink Shirt 💞
$15

Renews monthly

Benefits: All Supporting Member benefits + VIP invitations to fundraising events and recognition in newsletters.


Expectations: Help organize events, assist with fundraising campaigns, and support the growth of community programs.


Purpose Perks

$ Pay To Give $

*Mandatory 5 or more events per year 

Volunteer
Free

No expiration

Volunteers (various roles)

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